These days it seems like CBD is touted as a treatment for every ailment under the sun. While research still has a ways to go, early studies suggest that hemp CBD can offer a wide variety of therapeutic benefits, including reducing feelings of pain by supporting your body's inflammatory response1 .*

While research on CBD and pain are still in the early stages, here's what we do know. A 2017 study on rats2 found that a localized injection of hemp CBD could help with joint comfort.* This is because CBD can interact with our body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in a variety of bodily functions, including pain regulation.

Although CBD doesn't bind directly with the cannabinoid receptors in your ECS (like some other cannabinoid), experts theorize other ways it may play a role. For example, it may slow the natural breakdown of receptors or encourage other cannabinoids to bind with receptors.

And while more research is still needed, we do know anecdotal evidence supports the use of CBD for pain and inflammation. A 2021 survey of patients with chronic pain3 even found that nearly 59% of participants found CBD products could encourage bodily comfort.*