The 8 Best CBD Oils For Pain & Inflammation*
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
- Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
- Best full-spectrum: Batch Original Tincture
- Best broad spectrum: Joy Organics 0.0% THC CBD Oil
- Most potent: FOCL Premium Full-Spectrum Drops
- Best value: Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil
- Best for regular CBD users: cbdMD CBD Oil
- Best low potency: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil
- Best for beginners: Colorado Botanicals CBD Oil
These days it seems like CBD is touted as a treatment for every ailment under the sun. While research still has a ways to go, early studies suggest that hemp CBD can offer a wide variety of therapeutic benefits, including reducing feelings of pain by supporting your body's inflammatory response1.*
While research on CBD and pain are still in the early stages, here's what we do know. A 2017 study on rats2 found that a localized injection of hemp CBD could help with joint comfort.* This is because CBD can interact with our body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in a variety of bodily functions, including pain regulation.
Although CBD doesn't bind directly with the cannabinoid receptors in your ECS (like some other cannabinoid), experts theorize other ways it may play a role. For example, it may slow the natural breakdown of receptors or encourage other cannabinoids to bind with receptors.
And while more research is still needed, we do know anecdotal evidence supports the use of CBD for pain and inflammation. A 2021 survey of patients with chronic pain3 even found that nearly 59% of participants found CBD products could encourage bodily comfort.*
Best CBD Oil for Pain & Inflammation
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros
- Oregon-farmed hemp
- 5 different flavors to suit all tastes
Cons
- Not fully organic
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle8.3mg per serving20mg per servingModerate33mg per servingStrong83.3mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD oil is derived from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp. Every batch of the broad- or full-spectrum hemp CBD formula is crafted using a clean CO2 extraction process, and the brands offer a wide variety of potency options. In addition to choosing your preferred strength, you can take your pick from Penguin’s fan-favorite mint, citrus, natural, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavor options.
Best full-spectrum: Batch Original CBD Oil Tincture
Pros
- Entourage effect
- Multiple flavor options
Cons
- $15 minimum order for free shipping
- Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:GentleModerate33mg per servingStrong50mg per serving16mg per serving8mg per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.09
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This carefully formulated tincture from Batch CBD not only features organic hemp, but it also has a unique terpene blend. These additional cannabinoids—phytocannabinoid beta-caryophyllene (BCP), linalool, and limonene—which all offer their own respective benefits. The tincture is also made with organic hemp seed oil and raw hemp extract, as well as organic peppermint extract for a refreshing flavor. You can choose from a range of potencies, from a more mild option (16 mg of CBD per serving) to a stronger formula (50 mg of CBD per serving).
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- 90 day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Not all flavor options available as broad-spectrum
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate30mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This formula from Joy Organics combines organic hemp with organic olive oil (as a carrier) into a USDA certified organic blend. Available in potencies ranging from gentle to strong, the broad-spectrum hemp is filtered to contain 0.0% THC—yet still keeps many other beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids to encourage joint comfort. What's more, it comes in a handful of flavors, including Orange Bliss and Summer Lemon.
Most potent: FOCL Premium Full-Spectrum Drops
Pros
- Free shipping & 60-day money-back guarantee
- Variety of flavors & strenghts
Cons
- Has trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate33mg per servingStrong100mg per serving
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
FOCL’s Premium Full Spectrum Drops use a unique blend of cannabinoids and terpenes from organic hemp. In addition to full-spectrum organic hemp CBD, this formula includes organic MCT oil (as a carrier oil) and organic flavoring. With strengths of 1,000 and 3,000 mg, both options of this blend are more potent than most other options on our list, making it a great pick for more seasoned CBD users. Plus, you can choose between mint, natural, orange cream or citrus flavors.
Best for regular CBD users: cbdMD CBD Oil Tincture
Pros
- 4 flavors & range of potencies
Cons
- No lower-potency options
- No organic ingredients
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong50mg per serving100mg per serving200mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
cbdMD’s CBD Oil is available in a handful of higher-potency options, ranging from 50mg to 250mg per serving. The tincture is crafted with a broad-spectrum hemp and MCT oil, and comes in several different flavor options like mint, berry, or orange. There aren’t any lower-potency options available of this blend, but the dropper does contain markings so you can be more specific about your dose.
Best budget: Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil
Pros
- USDA certified organic
- Affordable pricing
Cons
- May be too strong for first-time users
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong50mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a refreshing and flavorful blend that combines the benefits of full-spectrum hemp with naturally-derived fruit flavors. And, if strawberry isn’t your jam, the brand also offers a chocolate mint and an unflavored option.
Crafted with high-potency, USDA certified organic hemp, this CBD oil tincture is also on the stronger side—but more experienced CBD users will appreciate the high potency at an affordable price.
Best low-potency: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil
Pros
- Simple formula with no added ingredients
Cons
- Must spend over $99 for free shipping
- Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg per serving
Servings:120
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
For a lower-potency pick, check out Bluebird Botanicals’ CBD Oil. This uncomplicated formula uses just two ingredients: organic MCT oil and organic, full-spectrum hemp CBD. Each serving provides a reliable 10mg dosage, so whether you're a CBD enthusiast or just starting your journey, you’ll be able to customize your dosage according to your personal needs and preferences.
Best for beginners: Colorado Botanicals Full Spectrum Oil
Pros
- Reasonably priced
- Free shipping on all orders
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle10mg per servingModerate25mg per servingStrong50mg per serving100mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Colorado Botanicals Full-Spectrum oil provides 10mg of CBD with each 1mL serving, making it perfect for beginners or folks with a naturally low tolerance to CBD. As a full-spectrum formula, it also contains other important cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. It’s also available in two flavor options—peppermint and unflavored—and four potencies.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription Option
|Penguin CBD Oil
|$45.00
|$0.18
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Everest Delta 8 Oil
|$125.00
|$0.13
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Drops
|$69.00
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil
|$120.00
|$0.08
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Bluebird Botanicals Classic Hemp CBD Oil
|$54.95
|$0.18
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
|$44.95
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Batch Original CBD Oil Tincture
|$44.99
|$0.09
|Gentle
|60
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Colorado Botanicals Full Spectrum Oil
|$29.99
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|cbdMD CBD Oil Tincture
|$59.99
|$0.06
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that use minimal ingredients and farm GMO-free hemp from American farms.
Organic where possible
As often as possible we tried to feature brands that farm organic hemp and use other organic ingredients for flavoring and carrier oils.
How to choose the best CBD oil for pain & inflammation
Pick your CBD type: Our list contains both full- and broad-spectrum hemp CBD products. Full-spectrum hemp oil is often hailed as the best choice because it provides the full range of compounds found in the cannabis plant. Researchers believe this synergy produces the entourage effect, a theory that suggests that hemp-derived CBD products offer more therapeutic benefits if they include all compounds found in the cannabis plant.
Broad-spectrum hemp contains most of the beneficial compounds found in the plant but filters out THC—as a result, this type may be a better pick for anyone who is routinely drug tested.
Note the other ingredients: Many CBD oils combine a carrier oil, such as olive oil or MCT oil (which is derived from coconuts). Research from 20164 suggests that fatty oils may increase the bioavailability of CBD. This means you may have better access to the terpenes, fatty acids, flavonoids, and cannabinoids inside. Just make sure to read the full ingredient label to familiarize yourself with any other oils or flavorings inside.
Know your potency: CBD affects everyone differently. If you’re new to cannabidiol, your best to start with a lower strength oil and work your way up. Dosing CBD can be tricky, so be sure to use the same potency regularly before deciding whether or not it works for you.
The takeaway
Both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD oils may help support your body's inflammatory response by supporting your endocannabinoid system.* And, if oil isn’t your preferred method of taking CBD, we have plenty of other recommendations for high-quality capsules and gummies for you to explore.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.