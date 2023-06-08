Skip to content
Integrative Health

The 8 Best CBD Oils For Pain & Inflammation*

Author:
Brooke V.
June 8, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
CBD Oil Pain & Inflammation
Image by mbg creative
June 8, 2023
The best CBD oils for pain & inflammation*:

These days it seems like CBD is touted as a treatment for every ailment under the sun. While research still has a ways to go, early studies suggest that hemp CBD can offer a wide variety of therapeutic benefits, including reducing feelings of pain by supporting your body's inflammatory response1.* 

While research on CBD and pain are still in the early stages, here's what we do know. A 2017 study on rats2 found that a localized injection of hemp CBD could help with joint comfort.* This is because CBD can interact with our body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a role in a variety of bodily functions, including pain regulation.

Although CBD doesn't bind directly with the cannabinoid receptors in your ECS (like some other cannabinoid), experts theorize other ways it may play a role. For example, it may slow the natural breakdown of receptors or encourage other cannabinoids to bind with receptors.

And while more research is still needed, we do know anecdotal evidence supports the use of CBD for pain and inflammation. A 2021 survey of patients with chronic pain3 even found that nearly 59% of participants found CBD products could encourage bodily comfort.*

Best CBD Oil for Pain & Inflammation

Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil

:
view on Penguin | $45

Pros

  • Oregon-farmed hemp
  • 5 different flavors to suit all tastes

Cons

  • Not fully organic

Type:

Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle8.3mg per serving20mg per servingModerate33mg per servingStrong83.3mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.18

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD oil is derived from high-quality Oregon-grown hemp. Every batch of the broad- or full-spectrum hemp CBD formula is crafted using a clean CO2 extraction process, and the brands offer a wide variety of potency options. In addition to choosing your preferred strength, you can take your pick from Penguin’s fan-favorite mint, citrus, natural, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavor options. 

View COAs here.

Best full-spectrum: Batch Original CBD Oil Tincture

:
view on Batch | $45

Pros

  • Entourage effect
  • Multiple flavor options

Cons

  • $15 minimum order for free shipping
  • Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

GentleModerate33mg per servingStrong50mg per serving16mg per serving8mg per serving

Servings:

60

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.09

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

This carefully formulated tincture from Batch CBD not only features organic hemp, but it also has a unique terpene blend. These additional cannabinoids—phytocannabinoid beta-caryophyllene (BCP), linalool, and limonene—which all offer their own respective benefits. The tincture is also made with organic hemp seed oil and raw hemp extract, as well as organic peppermint extract for a refreshing flavor. You can choose from a range of potencies, from a more mild option (16 mg of CBD per serving) to a stronger formula (50 mg of CBD per serving). 

View COAs here.

Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

:
view on Joy Organics | $70

Pros

  • USDA certified organic
  • 90 day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • Not all flavor options available as broad-spectrum

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate30mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

This formula from Joy Organics combines organic hemp with organic olive oil (as a carrier) into a USDA certified organic blend. Available in potencies ranging from gentle to strong, the broad-spectrum hemp is filtered to contain 0.0% THC—yet still keeps many other beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids to encourage joint comfort. What's more, it comes in a handful of flavors, including Orange Bliss and Summer Lemon.

View COAs here.

Most potent: FOCL Premium Full-Spectrum Drops

:
view on FOCL | $59

Pros

  • Free shipping & 60-day money-back guarantee
  • Variety of flavors & strenghts

Cons

  • Has trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate33mg per servingStrong100mg per serving

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

FOCL’s Premium Full Spectrum Drops use a unique blend of cannabinoids and terpenes from organic hemp. In addition to full-spectrum organic hemp CBD, this formula includes organic MCT oil (as a carrier oil) and organic flavoring. With strengths of 1,000 and 3,000 mg, both options of this blend are more potent than most other options on our list, making it a great pick for more seasoned CBD users. Plus, you can choose between mint, natural, orange cream or citrus flavors.

View COAs here.

Best for regular CBD users: cbdMD CBD Oil Tincture

:
view on CBDMD | $90

Pros

  • 4 flavors & range of potencies

Cons

  • No lower-potency options
  • No organic ingredients

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong50mg per serving100mg per serving200mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

cbdMD’s CBD Oil is available in a handful of higher-potency options, ranging from 50mg to 250mg per serving. The tincture is crafted with a broad-spectrum hemp and MCT oil, and comes in several different flavor options like mint, berry, or orange. There aren’t any lower-potency options available of this blend, but the dropper does contain markings so you can be more specific about your dose. 

View COAs here

Best budget: Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil

:
view on Lazarus Naturals | $40

Pros

  • USDA certified organic
  • Affordable pricing

Cons

  • May be too strong for first-time users

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong50mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil is a refreshing and flavorful blend that combines the benefits of full-spectrum hemp with naturally-derived fruit flavors. And, if strawberry isn’t your jam, the brand also offers a chocolate mint and an unflavored option.

Crafted with high-potency, USDA certified organic hemp, this CBD oil tincture is also on the stronger side—but more experienced CBD users will appreciate the high potency at an affordable price. 

View COAs here

Best low-potency: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil

:
view on Bluebird Botanicals | $55

Pros

  • Simple formula with no added ingredients

Cons

  • Must spend over $99 for free shipping
  • Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle10mg per serving

Servings:

120

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.18

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

For a lower-potency pick, check out Bluebird Botanicals’ CBD Oil. This uncomplicated formula uses just two ingredients: organic MCT oil and organic, full-spectrum hemp CBD. Each serving provides a reliable 10mg dosage, so whether you're a CBD enthusiast or just starting your journey, you’ll be able to customize your dosage according to your personal needs and preferences. 

View COAs here

Best for beginners: Colorado Botanicals Full Spectrum Oil

:
view on Colorado Botanicals | $30

Pros

  • Reasonably priced
  • Free shipping on all orders

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle10mg per servingModerate25mg per servingStrong50mg per serving100mg per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Colorado Botanicals Full-Spectrum oil provides 10mg of CBD with each 1mL serving, making it perfect for beginners or folks with a naturally low tolerance to CBD. As a full-spectrum formula, it also contains other important cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. It’s also available in two flavor options—peppermint and unflavored—and four potencies. 

View COAs here

ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganic HempSubscription Option
Penguin CBD Oil$45.00$0.18Gentle30TRUETRUE
Everest Delta 8 Oil$125.00$0.13Moderate30TRUETRUE
FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Drops$69.00$0.07Moderate30TRUETRUE
Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil$120.00$0.08Strong30TRUEFALSE
Bluebird Botanicals Classic Hemp CBD Oil$54.95$0.18Gentle30TRUETRUE
Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture$44.95$0.05Moderate30TRUEFALSE
Batch Original CBD Oil Tincture$44.99$0.09Gentle60TRUETRUE
Colorado Botanicals Full Spectrum Oil$29.99$0.10Gentle30TRUETRUE
cbdMD CBD Oil Tincture$59.99$0.06Strong30TRUETRUE

How we picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online. 

Ingredients

We chose brands that use minimal ingredients and farm GMO-free hemp from American farms. 

Organic where possible

As often as possible we tried to feature brands that farm organic hemp and use other organic ingredients for flavoring and carrier oils. 

How to choose the best CBD oil for pain & inflammation

Pick your CBD type: Our list contains both full- and broad-spectrum hemp CBD products. Full-spectrum hemp oil is often hailed as the best choice because it provides the full range of compounds found in the cannabis plant. Researchers believe this synergy produces the entourage effect, a theory that suggests that hemp-derived CBD products offer more therapeutic benefits if they include all compounds found in the cannabis plant. 

Broad-spectrum hemp contains most of the beneficial compounds found in the plant but filters out THC—as a result, this type may be a better pick for anyone who is routinely drug tested.

Note the other ingredients: Many CBD oils combine a carrier oil, such as olive oil or MCT oil (which is derived from coconuts). Research from 20164 suggests that fatty oils may increase the bioavailability of CBD. This means you may have better access to the terpenes, fatty acids, flavonoids, and cannabinoids inside. Just make sure to read the full ingredient label to familiarize yourself with any other oils or flavorings inside. 

Know your potency: CBD affects everyone differently. If you’re new to cannabidiol, your best to start with a lower strength oil and work your way up. Dosing CBD can be tricky, so be sure to use the same potency regularly before deciding whether or not it works for you. 

The takeaway

Both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD oils may help support your body's inflammatory response by supporting your endocannabinoid system.* And, if oil isn’t your preferred method of taking CBD, we have plenty of other recommendations for high-quality capsules and gummies for you to explore.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

