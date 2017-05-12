I Took CBD Oil For 30 Days Straight: Here's Why I Can't Stop Talking About It

Let's get this out of the way first: CBD oil does not get you high. Not even a little bit.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is available as a supplement and comes from the same cannabis plant as the stuff you would smoke, but contains only trace amounts (less than 0.3 percent) of THC—the chemical component that has psychoactive effects. CBD contains cannabinoids, which are the naturally occurring chemicals within the hemp plant that are anti-inflammatory and patented by the U.S. government as a neuroprotectant and antioxidant.

"Clinical reports showing its safety and tolerability allow us to move forward with confidence," says Anjali Dsouza, M.D., of the District Center for Integrative Medicine. "We have long known that, in certain circumstances, cannabinoids like CBD can help achieve and support a stable balance in our bodies, also known as homeostasis. CBD is currently used in a wide range of clinical scenarios including cancer, multiple sclerosis, seizure disorders, traumatic brain injuries, insomnia, anxiety, and PTSD."

CBD hemp oil is legal in all 50 states and is commonly sold in a concentrated tincture with oil and occasionally some extra flavoring.