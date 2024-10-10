This Swap Could Improve Sleep Quality, Skin Health & Even Odor

Recent findings from the International Wool Textile Organisation shows that superfine Merino wool clothing, when worn next to the skin, reduces the symptoms of atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema. Research shows that wearing Merino wool with a diameter of less than 17.5 µm for at least 6 hours a day for 6 weeks lessens the severity and symptoms of eczema. For context, µm means micrometer (commonly called micron) and is used for grading wool fibers—the finer the micron, the softer the fabric.