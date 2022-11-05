This Sleek Red Light Wand Gives Skin An Instant Glow (& It’s On A *Major* Sale)
I’ll try almost anything once, but I’ve developed a certain skepticism around buzzy skincare products that make *big* claims. It takes a lot to convince me that a product is worth the investment. So even when I saw celebs, beauty influencers, and TikTokers alike sharing their impressive results from the Solawave wand, I was hesitant about giving the red light therapy device a go.
Even though I knew the many benefits of red-light therapy facials—including smoother skin and improved collagen density—I wasn’t sure the tiny handheld device could give me the same level of results. Ultimately, my best friend got me on board. She’s currently in pre-wedding skincare mode and persuaded me to test out the Solawave to compare our results. Here’s how it went.
What is the solawave wand?
The lightweight, sleek, portable device combines red light therapy, facial massage, microcurrent, and therapeutic warmth into a single treatment, all of which are automatically activated when the wand comes in contact with moisture.
Using 660 nanometer wavelength red light, the wand penetrates your skin’s surface to ease discoloration and even out the tone, while its microcurrent energy stimulates deeper facial muscles, lifting and tightening from within. The subtle massage works to relax your muscles to reduce puffiness, with the warmth helping to absorb your skincare products and brighten any dark under-eye circles.
Pretty cool, but what does this actually mean for your skin? According to Solawave, the 4-in-1 device reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots when used regularly. This means using the Solawave for at least three times a week for 5 minutes per day on clean, moisturized skin.
And while it sounds somewhat intimidating, you’ll find easy-to-follow instructions, along with video and image tutorials. Not to mention, there are a whole lot of impressive before and after photos—yup, those always get me, too. (Of course, a buy-one-get-one sale like the current discount always helps!)
How I incorporate it into my routine:
I’m no stranger to LED light therapy, but I had previously left these fancy tools to the facialists and kept my at-home rituals pretty minimal. When I decided to try the Solawave wand, I didn’t expect it to fit so seamlessly into my skincare routine. In fact, I keep the tool on my bedside table with the brand’s Renew Complex Serum, so they’re ready to go for a little self-care moment at the beginning (or end) of the day.
When I’m ready to start my treatment, I apply a generous amount of the serum to clean skin. As someone with combination skin that leans towards dry this time of year, I’ve discovered that my skin drinks up the formula—so it’s always better for me to go slightly heavy with my application. This ensures my skin is slick enough to pull the wand evenly across.
What the wand has *actually* done for me:
My skin is prone to redness, particularly when I first wake up, but this device has significantly reduced it over the last few weeks. I’ll sometimes do half my face, just so I can see the immediate impact on my skin. It always appears more lifted and toned with visibly less puffiness after just five minutes.
I’d probably use this tool for its spa-like warmth and massaging capabilities alone, which relax me immediately! That said, the red light is what really brings the results. Facialists have used LED light therapy for years to help clients smooth out fine lines, fade hyperpigmentation, and even combat acne (Solawave has a tool for that, too). Master esthetician Sarah Akram previously told mindbodygreen, "A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved just after one [LED light therapy] session. But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time.”
I can definitely attest. I personally was shocked by the results the first morning after using my new device—and it’s only gotten more impressive with time. After two weeks, other people also started to notice, complimenting my “glowy” skin. With each use, it brightens up my dark under-eye circles and eases tension in my face, revealing a less puffy, more sculpted appearance. Over time, I've noticed an improvement in fine lines, and a more even skin tone overall. Needless to say, I won’t be going for professional treatments quite as often anymore. The Solawave wand has allowed me to achieve similar results from home for way less money.
Final thoughts:
Despite my hesitation, I firmly believe the Solawave is worth the hype. My previously-mentioned bride-to-be friend and I regularly text each other about our “new” skin, and my only regret is that we didn’t get our devices on the current BOGO offer—but I’ll absolutely be stocking up for holiday gifts.
