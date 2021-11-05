The Best (& We Mean Best) Ways To Restore Collagen In The Face

Here's the good part: Your body makes its own supply of collagen via fibroblasts (assuming the amino acid building blocks are present from your diet). Essentially, these cells take amino acids (the constituents of protein) that we ingest and then turns them into protein.

The bad part is that this process slows over time. "Our bodies always balance collagen production and degradation," says board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York about collagen decline. "When we are young, our bodies produce more collagen than we break down. That balance tips the wrong way with age since tissue regeneration decreases."

As a snapshot of collagen production in your life, we actually see the process peak in your 20s. Then at some point in that precious decade, the decline begins. The exact point is different for everyone, but typically mid- to late 20s is a good bet. After that, your collagen declines at a steady rate of 1% per year, every year. For those who go through menopause, collagen takes another drop during that time: They experience a 30% drop in collagen during that time frame, and then that stabilizes to an about 2% decline every year thereafter.

Additionally, your collagen can also take a hit from natural lifestyle factors like UV exposure, stressors, and diet.