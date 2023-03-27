“Since bakuchiol offers many benefits similar to that of using a retinol, it has been referred to as a ‘retinol alternative’,” Libby notes. This is largely due to the study above that directly compared retinol to bakuchiol, favoring the latter for similar benefits without the negative side effects1 .

“However, its chemical structure is different from that of a retinol or retinoid so they are technically different molecular compounds and should be considered separately,” she adds.

So while anyone with sensitivity to retinol should certainly test out bakichiol instead, it’s not going to impact the skin in the exact same way. Like all ingredients, some skin types may prefer retinol, and others bakuchol.

What’s more, you can certainly use the two in the same routine. Below, how to add this purple botanical to your reigimine.