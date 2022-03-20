Of course, there are tons of OTC products out there—to streamline your search, we asked board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., how to spot a winning formula. “Formulas that contain skin barrier-boosting and hydrating ingredients, such as glycerin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, will help to make retinaldehyde more tolerable,” she says, especially if your skin already runs a little sensitive.

So the best practice is to pair this powerful active with hydrating ingredients to simultaneously pamper your skin barrier. Our pick? The Youth to the People Retinal + Niacinimide Youth Serum, which combines niacinamide, essential ceramides, and adaptogens to buffer the potent active and provide even more antioxidant support.

That being said, any form of vitamin A may cause irritation, especially if used incorrectly. If you haven’t used any form of retinol before, it’s best to start with a more gentle product and work your way up. “If you ‘start low and go slow’ (start with a gentle retinoid and slowly work your way up to a stronger one), most people will be able to have a long and happy relationship with retinoids that will keep their skin looking fresh and smooth,” Marcus says. Meaning, retinaldehyde may not be for you if you haven’t tried any form of retinol before. If this is the case, it’s best to start with a super-gentle retinol serum.