Can You Exfoliate If You're Already Using A Retinol? Asking For A Friend

Both retinoids and exfoliants (like AHAs and BHAs) are very potent actives—and when used incorrectly, they can cause major damage to the skin barrier. But retinoids do function differently than AHAs and BHAs, as they promote faster skin-cell turnover rather than exfoliating off the surface layer of excess dead skin cells, the latter of which can feel more immediate and gratifying.

Because of this, many are tempted to try both—they're doing different things for your skin, no?

We sent the question over to derms, and, well, it's not that simple. They weigh in below with pro tips to use them safely.