Aside from being a staple in your mother's medicine cabinet for sunburned skin, aloe vera has been used by different civilizations for centuries for a range of skin care, health, and medicinal purposes. A cactus plant that naturally grows in arid climates, the succulent-like leaves of the aloe plant house a clear gel that's home to more than 75 (and perhaps up to 200) different active compounds, including vitamins, minerals, sugars, enzymes, salicylic acids, and amino acids.

Suffice it to say, all of these components have been shown to provide a wide array of benefits for skin care and beyond: