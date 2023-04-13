Generally, no. Aloe, as mentioned, is an incredible hydrator and anti-inflammatory, but you should always patch-test before applying it all over your skin, just to make sure you don't have a reaction. As one scholarly review15 reads, "It may cause redness, burning, stinging sensation and rarely generalized dermatitis in sensitive individuals. Allergic reactions are mostly due to anthraquinones, such as aloin and barbaloin."