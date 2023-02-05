From serums to oils to leave-in styling creams, there are plenty of hair products on the market that promise glossy, hydrated strands. Sometimes it can feel overwhelming to figure out what you should be using and what to leave behind—and the world of DIY beauty is no exception.

Luckily, there are a few safe bets you can always count on for healthy hair care from your own kitchen, including aloe vera. Ahead, discover what makes this ingredient so great for your strands and a few ways to use it.