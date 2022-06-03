Aloe vera is a superstar ingredient when it comes to cooling the skin and soothing sunburns. You may have used aloe vera gel in the past, whether it be straight from the plant or from a pre-packaged product. Many people rub this gel on their skin post-sun, and some even put their plant or gel product in the fridge to add a cooling effect.

Well, it’s time to level up your aloe vera experience. Thanks to TikTok, we’ve come across a creative way to use aloe vera that makes the sensorial experience even better: aloe vera popsicles. Before jumping in, we should note these are for topical use, not for ingesting. With that caveat out of the way, here’s exactly how to make these all-natural frozen pops, so you can join the fun.