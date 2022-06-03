This DIY Popsicle Will Help Soothe Sunburns And Combat Inflammation
Aloe vera is a superstar ingredient when it comes to cooling the skin and soothing sunburns. You may have used aloe vera gel in the past, whether it be straight from the plant or from a pre-packaged product. Many people rub this gel on their skin post-sun, and some even put their plant or gel product in the fridge to add a cooling effect.
Well, it’s time to level up your aloe vera experience. Thanks to TikTok, we’ve come across a creative way to use aloe vera that makes the sensorial experience even better: aloe vera popsicles. Before jumping in, we should note these are for topical use, not for ingesting. With that caveat out of the way, here’s exactly how to make these all-natural frozen pops, so you can join the fun.
How to make aloe vera pops.
If you have pre-packaged aloe vera gel already on-hand, you can skip steps one through four. Just be sure to find a 100% pure gel without any artificial fragrance if you do opt for the pre-packaged route. This one from Sky Organics is a safe option, if you’re on the hunt.
If you're using an aloe plant, however, you'll want to begin right at step No. 1. (Also, if you need more information on aloe vera prep and storage, we have guides for that!)
Makes 1 aloe vera pop.
What you’ll need:
- 2 large aloe vera leaves
- A knife
- A popsicle mold (here’s our top pick)
- A blender
How to:
- First, cut off the tip of the leaf and the white section at the base.
- Next, cut your aloe vera leaf in half horizontally so you have two shorter halves.
- Then cut off the spiky edges on the sides of the leaf.
- Finally, cut off both sides of the plant skin so your gel is isolated (Here’s a quick TikTok demonstration for a visual aid).
- Add your gel to the blender and blend.
- Pour your liquid aloe into the popsicle mold and freeze.
And voila! You have a chilled aloe vera treatment waiting for you anytime you want to cool your skin or soothe a sunburn. Research has shown that aloe vera has the power to aid in healing first-and second-degree burns on the skin, thanks to its ultra-hydrating properties, and the cool sensation can help further dial down inflammation.
Not to mention, the chilling effect will feel superb on the skin. Think of it as an ice roller with added benefits. A final note: You’ll want to rub the popsicle on clean skin to ensure you’re not picking up bacteria or dirt and spreading it around.
Benefits of aloe vera popsicles:
Although, aloe vera's benefits don’t stop at soothing sunburns. Here, a quick list of perks:
- It’s a powerful hydrator: Aloe vera has been shown to increase the water content in the outermost layer of the skin.
- It’s anti-inflammatory: Aloe contains an enzyme called bradykinase, which can help reduce inflammation when applied to the skin topically. Studies have even shown that aloe vera is more effective at suppressing skin inflammation than hydrocortisone cream.
- It contains natural salicylic acid: Aloe contains natural salicylic acids that help to unclog pores, which is particularly helpful in treating comedonal acne (think blackheads and whiteheads). You can read more about aloe vera and acne here.
The takeaway.
Aloe vera popsicles are a great way to cool the skin post sunburn and a creative way to add aloe into your routine overall. You can make these pops with aloe vera gel straight from the plant or a clean, pre-packaged gel. And if you’re curious about the many benefits of aloe vera (yes, there are even more than listed above) check out our full guide here.
