“One of the most common side effects is diarrhea, due to its laxative effects,” says Jessica Cording, R.D.. Basically, as the anthraquinones in aloe latex increase intestinal motility, stools could pass so quickly that it results in diarrhea.

Aside from being downright unpleasant, this can lead to dehydration and “dangerously low levels of electrolytes like potassium and sodium,” notes Cording. Electrolytes are necessary for balancing your body’s fluids and maintaining the electrical charge of your cells. Diarrhea could lead to an electrolyte imbalance, making it difficult for your body to perform these basic functions.