The founders of Mastering Diabetes, Cyrus Khambatta, Ph.D., and Robby Barbaro, MPH, had similar paths with their type 1 diabetes diagnoses: Both were relatively young (Khambatta was in his 20s while Barbaro was just 12), both experienced the tell-all symptoms (feeling extremely thirsty, frequent trips to the bathroom), and they both heeded the general advice of medical professionals, which was to eat a low-carb diet.

But the similarities don't stop there. Both experts were able to discover how to stabilize their blood sugar and actually reverse their insulin resistance.

The secret? Nothing fancy, just a plant-based, high-carb diet. "I learned how to take better care of myself and how I can reduce my chances for long-term complications," Barbaro tells me on this week's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Here, we've highlighted why Khambatta and Barbaro are such big fans of a plant-based diet and how this eating plan helped them stabilize their blood sugar. In the case of these two diabetes experts, food truly is medicine.