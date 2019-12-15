Carbs tend to have a bad reputation in the world of nutrition—they've turned into this catchall, nebulous term of "carbs are the enemy," when in reality, there are numerous aspects that fall under the huge umbrella of carbohydrates. While many people steer clear of carbs altogether (hello, keto), dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, believes carbs are an essential part of a nutritious diet—people just might not understand them enough to reap their many benefits.

"Carb literacy is a must," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Feller sat down with me to discuss what her ideal dinner plate looks like, as well as her favorite seasonal picks at the Park Slope Food Co-op. It was then that I noticed how carbs make up the bulk of her plate—and no, I'm not talking about bread and pasta.

Here's Feller's ultimate guide to carbs, and why we should have more of them on our plate. After this lesson, you can consider your carb-confusion handled.