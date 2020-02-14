The nutrient composition of lentils makes them particularly well suited for supporting the growth of healthy skin, hair, and nails. The protein, iron, and B vitamins in lentils all play an important role here. Hair, skin, and nails are made up of a hard protein called keratin. So, consuming adequate protein, in general, is crucial for keratin production, especially the amino acid L-lysine. L-lysine is an essential amino acid found in lentils, eggs, and nuts that has been shown to help prevent excessive hair shedding among women prone to the condition.

Getting enough dietary iron from food sources such as lentils can also help ensure strong hair, skin, and nails. In addition to helping prevent anemia, iron is necessary for healthy cell production and growth. In fact, signs of iron deficiency include brittle hair, pale skin, and weak nails.

Lentils are also a great source of B vitamins, including vitamin B7, also known as biotin. Will Cole, D.C., IFMPC, explains, "Biotin is right there at the front line to fight the effects of aging with its role in fatty acid synthesis, which is crucial for healthy skin." Biotin has even been nicknamed "vitamin H" due to its role in hair health.

Important to note, though, is that the ability of lentils to help you achieve any of the above perks also depends on the composition of your overall diet. You want to focus on eating a combination of nutrient-rich, minimally processed whole foods, including a whole lot of plants—and lentils can be a very healthy addition to this type of diet.