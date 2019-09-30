Avoiding Lectins: How To Heal Your Gut & Avoid Inflammation

Despite the fact that you probably think of these two popular foods as nuts, they are not. They are legumes, and as such are loaded with killer lectins. In fact, the shell that sheaths a cashew is so caustic that workers must wear protective gloves to shell them! In my medical practice, I have witnessed firsthand that eating cashews dramatically increases inflammation, especially in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The cashew is part of the same family as poison ivy; I doubt if you’d consider munching on that. There are plenty of tasty nuts on the "yes, please" list—stick to those, and your body will thank you. And if you are a die-hard peanut butter fan, rest assured that its tastier cousin, almond butter, is part of the Plant Paradox program.