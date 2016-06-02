The Plant-Based Nutrient That Could Be Messing With Your Gut Health

Both lectin proteins and gluten proteins have the potential to damage the gut lining, but they're not the same. Lectin proteins are found in the outer protective covering of the seed, called bran. Whole-grain products are actually high in lectins.

Gluten is a plant storage protein found in the seed's endosperm; it stores amino acids necessary for the seed to sprout. Because plant storage proteins are structured differently from animal proteins, they can be hard to digest and can irritate the intestinal tract of animals. While all seeds contain storage proteins, gluten proteins can be the most irritating.

While lectins and gluten are distinct, our approach to them is somewhat similar. Just as how you would avoid gluten if you're gluten intolerant, you might want to avoid lectins if you think you might have a sensitivity. On the other hand, if you can tolerate lectins just fine, there's no reason to steer clear—just as someone who isn't gluten intolerant might incorporate gluten into their lifestyle.

And with both lectins and gluten, stress can worsen the situation. Stress can slows down movement within the intestinal tract, which can intensify the damage from lectins and gluten proteins.