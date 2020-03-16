If the list of symptoms has you scratching your head and wondering if gluten could be to blame for your physical symptoms, it might be time to dig further and find out if ditching gluten could help you feel better.

If you suspect you are gluten intolerant, Salas-Whalen says it’s important to rule out more serious conditions such as Celiac disease or a wheat allergy. “Celiac can be diagnosed with a blood test, but the gold standard for testing involves taking a biopsy of the villi from the small bowel,” she says. The only caveat is that you have to eat a whole lot of gluten prior to the biopsy to get accurate test results, otherwise you run the risk of getting a false negative.

If the case results for Celiac come back negative, she recommends consulting with your doctor about temporarily removing gluten from your diet to see if it relieves symptoms (aka, an elimination diet).

“Since it can be difficult to confirm whether gluten intolerance is the underlying issue (there is no test for this), focusing on an elimination diet that relies on trial and error to identify specific allergies and intolerances is your best bet,” adds Salas-Whalen.

One of the cheapest and simplistic ways to self-test for a gluten intolerance or sensitivity, says Vichill, involves keeping a food journal to track symptoms. Begin by documenting how you feel after eating gluten-containing foods. After a few days, go back and compare your symptoms with the list of signs noted above. This is also helpful information for your doctor or registered dietician if they plan on putting you on an elimination diet.

Food sensitivity testing is another option to explore, says Vichill. While this type of testing should not be used exclusively without clinical symptoms, she does say that it might shed light on potential antigenic or "intolerant" foods that a person may be reacting to.