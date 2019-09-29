The connection between stress and the gut runs deep. It can become a vicious cycle in which distress or anxiety can trigger the immune system to send out signals to break down the gut lining. An imbalanced or damaged gut may drive a chronic stress response. Then the stress itself stimulates the fight-or-flight response, which perpetuates more gut damage. Yikes.

This chicken-or-egg cycle can be compounded if you already have leaky gut issues. When the gut barrier is compromised, it allows large compounds into the bloodstream (hence: leaky), creating an overactive inflammatory response.

When your body is in a low-grade state of inflammation from leaky gut, it is essentially perceiving a constant threat. Your neurological system stays on edge with a survival response of adrenaline, which can be experienced as a state of distress or unease in the individual.

But even if you don't already have leaky gut, mental stress can actually trigger it.