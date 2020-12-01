Intuitive exercise means looking at your workout from the lens of how you want your body to feel, rather than how you want it to look.

We all know how important exercise is for our overall health. But if we have a toxic, body-shaming relationship with fitness, it can actually damage our mental health, rather than help it. Think of it this way: aiming to lose weight to heal your body image is like smiling to cure depression. Superficially, it may seem like a solution, but it doesn’t get at the root of the issue.

However, when you engage with exercise in a positive light, a consistent fitness practice can improve body confidence and your sense of self-efficacy. Finding a modality you love and paying attention to the impact of daily movement on your mind can do wonders for mood, pain relief, longevity, and especially for stress levels.