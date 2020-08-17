8 Tips For A Successful Home Yoga Practice

One of the most beautiful and liberating aspects of yoga is that you don’t need any fancy equipment or a designated place to practice. Yoga is accessible. The practice meets you where you are – as long as you are willing to approach it.

Sometimes it’s just not possible to make it into a studio for class, and many of us may be stuck in our homes looking for the best way to practice. Regardless, developing a home yoga practice and committing to it is a profound tool for deepening into your own personal relationship with yoga.

As a practitioner of Ashtanga Yoga primarily, I love the self-led nature of a Mysore practice within a group environment. But, it is not possible for me at this time to practice in a shala setting consistently, so here are some tools that have helped me in my home practice of Ashtanga and Vinyasa Yoga.