Advertisement
I’m A Marathoner: Here’s How I Add More Movement To My Day Without Going To The Gym
My body feels its best when I’m exercising regularly. It’s the reason I prioritize movement throughout the day—and aim to increase my activity score as much as possible. When I’m not training for a marathon, I run about 20 miles per week, strength train regularly, and walk +12,000 steps per day.
But like most people, I work an office job that sets me up to stay sedentary for 6+ hours per day (which can wreak havoc on your health). So I’ve made it my personal mission to try to incorporate as much movement as possible into my daily routine. After all, just 10 minutes of additional movement per day can have a significant impact on your health.
So, how do I squeeze in the necessary movement to keep my body thriving as its best? Keep reading to uncover my favorite tips for making sure every day is filled with the joy of moving my body.
Invest in a walking pad.
If you only take one piece of fitness advice from me, let it be this. Invest in a walking pad. Adding a standing desk and walking pad to my space is the only reason I can hit my step goal some days, especially when winter rolls around. Remember: Up to 70% of Americans sit for 6+ hours per day. Simply replacing half of that sitting with slow-paced walking could make a drastic difference in your health.
Break up your work day with a mini office chair workout.
You’d be surprised by how many exercises you can do right at your office desk. While I try to keep myself standing as much as possible during the day, you’ll find there are plenty of easy ways to turn sitting into movement. This short Pilates session is an easy place to start.
Make your new night out a visit to a new workout studio.
Connecting with others doesn’t have to mean a big night out at bars and restaurants. I love going to a new fitness studio or community wellness space with my friends. We start the night by checking out the new space and then will gather at my place to make mocktails.
My favorite mixer is Waterloo Sparkling Water. It’s one of the tastiest sparkling waters on the market and every sip is packed with flavor (even though the carbonated beverage doesn’t have any sugar, sweeteners, or sodium). Plus, the sparkling water is less acidic than traditional soda or juices, so it’s easier on my stomach. Pro tip: It also hydrates your body just as well as regular water post-sweat session.
Start your day by choosing the coffee shop that’s further away.
A matcha latte is the perfect motivation to get me outdoors first thing in the morning—and I always aim to choose the coffee shop that’s slightly further from my apartment. This small choice can add an extra 0.5 miles of walking to my day (which can equate to 3.5 extra miles per week).
Plus, the bright light exposure first thing in the morning has its own perks. It can help regulate your circadian rhythm, which boosts your mood and energy during the day before helping you fall asleep at night.
P.S. This is also a great tip for parking lots! I always encourage my family to park as far from the store as possible to get in extra movement (as long as we feel safe in our surroundings).
Find a way to make your commute more active.
Those minutes spent in your car commuting to and from work can add up—and I love finding ways to repurpose that sedentary time as movement. It can either be a complete overhaul of your commute, like biking to the office instead of driving, or making small tweaks that help add move activity. For example, I love getting off the subway at least one or two stops early if I have time.
Give yourself a 5-minute dance party after meetings.
Meetings can take a lot of creative energy, so I love resetting my focus with a quick 5-minute dance party before diving back into work. This quick cardio session doubles as a stress reliever and also makes the day feel less monotonous. I love to turn on my favorite song and dance from the beginning to end. Research also shows listening to happy music can actually help you think more creatively.
Try sprinting for just 10 minutes per week.
Alright, I promise I wouldn’t send you to the gym—and this exercise doesn’t require any equipment. Sprinting intervals for just 10 minutes per week is an effective way to reap the benefits of cardio without going on a 10-mile run. Plus, it’s a great way to improve your VO2 max (which is the greatest predictor of longevity).
Add resistance to your everyday routine.
You don’t have to go out of your way to strength train—you just need a little creativity. I love wearing a weighted vest when I’m working or doing chores. This added resistance can help increase your caloric burn1 and bone density2 to boost your overall longevity. If you’re too intimated by a weighted vest, I’m also a huge fan of ankle weights.
The takeaway
You don’t need to spend hours in the gym to maximize your activity score. Making small choices throughout your day can add up to an impressive amount of movement without even trying.