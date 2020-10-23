Stuck At Work? 6 Pilates Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

With interest spreading at a rate that might have surprised Joseph Pilates himself, it’s no wonder men and women are thinking beyond the mat and taking Pilates into daily life.

The benefits are myriad: better posture, stronger abdominal muscles, greater flexibility and reduced stress. With a pedigree like that, who wouldn’t want to start practicing Pilates right now?

Well, no more excuses! Even if you’re sitting at the office right now, here are six simple Pilates-based exercises you can do in your chair that will instantly make you feel better.