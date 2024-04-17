Skip to Content
Recovery

I've Tried A Lot Of CBD, But I Keep Coming Back To This One (+ Save Up To 35%)

Carleigh Ferrante
April 17, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
April 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I was first introduced to Beam through an Instagram ad about five years ago—but what really drew me in was the company's focus on recovery. When I learned CBD was being used by athletes to help with inflammatory pathways, resilience, and performance1, my interest was officially piqued.*

In fact, Beam's The One tincture was the first CBD product I ever tried. And while I've tested dozens of brands since, I can't stop coming back to Beam.

My one qualm? With higher quality comes a higher price, so Beam's products are on the more expensive side—but right now you can get up to 35% off with code IMPACT. I personally opt for the subscription, because I never want to be without this CBD.

What I love about Beam

Beam focuses on broad-spectrum CBD products, which retains the many beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant but removes any traces of THC. The brand also opts for nano hemp, with smaller particles for better absorption.

I have to say, I felt the impact the very first time I tested it.* I tried one serving of Beam's CBD on the morning of a big meeting at work, and I was shocked by how at-ease I felt throughout the day.*

I soon grew accustomed to this sense of calm; it's not that I was a moody person before, but I swear Beam's CBD oil helped me feel less bothered by little stresses during the workday.*

From a training perspective, I realized I was bouncing back much faster after tough workouts and long runs.* The impact was so significant that I even decided to take a dropper of Beam before running the New York City Marathon—and I shaved nearly 10 minutes off my personal record.

All that considered, it was no surprise to me when professional athletes like Danica Patrick, Brooke Wells, Billy Horschel, and Colleen Quigley started using Beam's products for better sleep, recovery, and performance.* Some have even chosen to invest in the brand.

How I use Beam's CBD oil

Personally, I prefer to consume CBD during the daytime for better focus and at night to help with sleep.*

Beam's CBD oil comes in four strengths (500 mg, 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg, and 2,000 mg) and two flavors (natural and peppermint). I loved that the dropper has labeled measurements, making it incredibly easy to find the right dose.

Initially, I opted for the 500 mg peppermint oil, using it the way most brands advise: taking a single serving under my tongue and holding it there for about 30 seconds before swallowing. As I grew more comfortable including CBD in my routine, I upped my strength to 1,500 mg.

Now, I'll often put the CBD oil directly in my morning coffee or matcha. I love the minty taste it adds, turning my decaf lattes into a better-for-you flavored beverage (which, by the way, Beam also offers).

The brand's bestselling dream powder is like a healthier hot chocolate with incredible sleep-supporting benefits.* The dream powder is also included in the sale—and, since my boyfriend drinks it nightly, I'll absolutely be stocking up.

Still, The One CBD oil continues to be my tried and true.

The takeaway

Each of Beam's products has its own benefits, with one thing in common: They all fit seamlessly into your day to help you feel and perform at your best. After trying a lot of great CBD oils over the past five years, I haven't found another tincture that compares. And as someone who stocks up regularly, I can promise this markdown is the brand's best sale I've seen in months.

Summary

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

I'm A Marathon Runner With Bunions & These Are The Only Sneakers I Trust
Motivation

I'm A Marathon Runner With Bunions & These Are The Only Sneakers I Trust

Carleigh Ferrante

I Held So Much Tension In My Neck & Shoulders Until I Found This Solution
Recovery

I Held So Much Tension In My Neck & Shoulders Until I Found This Solution

Carleigh Ferrante

I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day & They're Perfect For Wide Feet
Routines

I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day & They're Perfect For Wide Feet

Braelyn Wood

Low-Back Pain? Research Says This Is Your Best Bet For Movement
Recovery

Low-Back Pain? Research Says This Is Your Best Bet For Movement

Hannah Frye

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP
Motivation

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP

Carleigh Ferrante

This Fitness App Gives Hot Girl Walks A 2024 Update (& It Involves Nick Jonas)
Routines

This Fitness App Gives Hot Girl Walks A 2024 Update (& It Involves Nick Jonas)

Carleigh Ferrante

