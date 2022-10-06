The 10 Best CBD Oils Of 2022: Isolate, Broad-Spectrum & Full-Spectrum
The hemp CBD market is booming. While the demand is great for business, the flourishing market is bound to have prospective shoppers scratching their heads. Scouring the internet for the best CBD oils to incorporate into your daily routine is difficult enough when you consider the science of it all; add hundreds of potential options to the mix, and finding the perfect formula becomes that much more difficult.
Ahead, we break down the details on hemp CBD oils and highlight the most important factors to look for when purchasing a hemp CBD oil, whether you're new to the herbal supplement or a veteran user wanting to try something new.
What is hemp CBD oil?
CBD stands for cannabidiol, and it's one of the hundreds of active compounds in the Cannabis sativa hemp plant. Hemp CBD oil is made from a combination of hemp extract and one or two carrier oils, like MCT coconut oil or hemp seed oil, that help the body better absorb the cannabinoid compounds (as these plant bioactives are fat-soluble).
There are three types of hemp extracts featured in hemp CBD oil products: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or a CBD isolate. As the name suggests, CBD isolate only contains cannabidiol, while broad-spectrum hemp contains some additional compounds found in the cannabis plant.
Full-spectrum hemp (sometimes referred to as "whole full plant" CBD) contains multiple cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant-based compounds, including trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. (FYI, hemp CBD contains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, per the legal definition in the U.S.) As far as which is the most effective type of hemp CBD oil, it comes down to personal needs and preference—though full-spectrum CBD is often considered the gold standard due to the entourage effect.
Along with including different types of hemp, CBD formulas also come in different strengths, often categorized as gentle, moderate, or strong. According to Timothy Byars, director of Cannabis Programs at the Pacific College of Health and Science, 1 to 10 mg of hemp CBD per serving is considered a gentle dose, 10 to 30 mg of hemp CBD constitutes a moderate dose, and 40 mg or higher of hemp CBD can be considered a strong dose. (Internally, mindbodygreen categorizes less than 20 mg of hemp CBD as gentle, 20 to 40 mg of hemp CBD as moderate, and 40+ mg of hemp CBD as strong.)
How long does it take for hemp CBD to go into effect?
While the pharmacokinetic profile of compounds in the hemp plant is still an active area of research, it's estimated that buccal cell absorption (i.e., in your mouth, which is why many tinctures are taken under your tongue) can facilitate the most immediate impact, within 30 minutes or so.
Overall, it's thought to take anywhere from one to three hours for the body to fully absorb ingested hemp CBD oil. This is because the enzymes responsible for metabolizing substances like hemp CBD oil are also influenced by things like diet and genetics, which can slow down the process. However, after it's metabolized in the liver, Byars tells mbg hemp CBD oil "rapidly penetrates into fat tissues and highly vascularized tissues," including the brain and muscle tissue.
Once fully metabolized, studies show hemp CBD oil can offer users a myriad of benefits. Depending on why you're taking the supplement, studies show hemp CBD can help support a healthy inflammatory response1, alleviate feelings of stress, improve your mood, and even potentially boost libido.*
How we picked:
Lab results and certificates of analysis or COAs prove (or disprove) that what a product's label claims is true. First, we made sure each brand's results and certificates were public, then we reviewed them for accuracy.
Whether you're buying snacks or supplements, you should always review the product's ingredients list so you know exactly what you're putting into your body. We carefully scanned each product to ensure they were made with organic (when possible) and plant-derived ingredients and without synthetic ingredients, such as dyes, artificial flavorings, etc.
Does the brand have a loyal following, with satisfied customers and excellent customer service? We took stock of each brand's reputation to verify their products were tried and true. Customer ratings, reviews, and social media following were all taken under consideration, as well as whether the brand had any known false health claims or BBB issues.
Oftentimes, where a brand sources its hemp determines its quality and obviously, its traceability. But not only do you want to know where the cannabis plant is being grown, you also want to dig for details like where the farms are (is the crop grown in the U.S. or Europe—which is ideal—or in another location) and their growing policies.
Our picks for the best hemp CBD oils of 2022:
Best-tasting: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil
Pros:
- Made with organic ingredients
- Available in four flavors and two sizes
- USA grown hemp
Cons:
- Pricey
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Charlotte’s Web was this writer’s introduction to hemp CBD oil, and the experience was more than satisfactory. The brand has family origin story, founded by the seven Stanley Brothers (Joel, Jesse, Jared, Josh, Jordan, Jon, and Austin) who banned together to create a unique strain, or cultivar, of U.S.-grown hemp.
The brand’s full-spectrum CBD oil comes in four varieties: Mint Chocolate (a personal favorite that tastes amazing in chocolate protein smoothies), Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Olive Oil. It only contains hemp, natural flavoring, and either coconut oil, plus organic sunflower oil or olive oil as the carrier ingredient.
Sustainability & Packaging: Charlotte’s Web hemp is grown on certified organic U.S. family farms in Colorado. Its hemp crops are planted only after soil and water sources have been tested, and synthetic pesticides are never used.
Transparency: Charlotte's Web products are third-party tested. You can view the brand's certificate of analysis here.
Best organic: Joy Organics Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic product
- Available in four strength options
- Vegan-friendly
Cons:
- Some users don’t love taste
Joy Organics unflavored CBD oil is made with just two ingredients: organic extra-virgin olive oil and organic phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. That’s it! Plus, this product has earned the USDA certified organic distinction.
This tincture is a neutral formula users love adding to smoothies, coffee, baked goods, or ingesting the formula as-is. Reviewers also note the neutral flavor tastes pleasant, while a handful note they prefer consuming their daily dose before bed, as many find it promotes relaxation, leading to restful sleep.*
Sustainability & Packaging: Joy Organics CBD is sourced across the USA, gently extracted, manufactured in Colorado, and shipped in carbon-neutral packaging.
Transparency: Joy Organics CBD products are third-party tested. You can view the brand's certificate of quality assurance (aka COA) and lab results here.
Best CBD isolate: MEDTERRA Isolate Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Comes highly rated by users
- Available in 4 strengths
Cons:
- Users have mixed reviews about the taste
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
MEDTERRA is one of those brands CBD users return to over and over again, and it’s no surprise why. The brand’s customer service is stellar—this writer can vouch for its attentive virtual chat staff—and its hemp is organically grown and non-GMO. Not only are products made in the US, but they're also widely considered easy to use. The brand’s Isolate Hemp Oil is formulated with two ingredients: Active hemp extract and organic coconut-derived MCT oil as is available in four strengths, ranging from 500 mg to 6,000 mg.
Sustainability & Packaging: MEDTERRA CBD products are sourced from Kentucky and grown under the Kentucky Hemp Pilot Program, which is compliant with section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill, meaning the plants are harvested and regulated at the federal level.
Transparency: MEDTERRA CBD products are third-party tested. You can view the brand's various certificates of analysis here.
Best full-spectrum: FABCBD CBD Oil
Pros:
- Sourced from organic U.S. hemp
- Available in multiple flavor and strengths
- Comes highly recommended by users
Cons:
- Only available online
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Before you scroll past this hemp CBD oil without a glance due to its gentle potency. While low, 5 mg of hemp CBD makes this product great for beginners or veteran users who value exact precision. With this tincture, you can easily calculate how much of the herb you’re consuming, so adjusting and personalizing your dosage is simple.
But beyond its serving size, FABCBD’s CBD Oil comes in a whopping five flavors—natural, citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry—as well as four strengths, ranging from 300 mg to 2400 mg of hemp CBD per bottle. The product’s ingredients are sourced from Colorado’s finest organic hemp plant and contains naturally occurring terpenes and other beneficial cannabinoids (including less than the required legal limit of 0.3% THC for U.S. hemp). Additional ingredients include coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and natural flavors.
Sustainability & Packaging: FABCBD CBD is sourced from hemp farms in Colorado. The crops are organically grown, pesticide-free, and non-GMO.
Transparency: FABCBD products are third-party tested. You can search the results of each product here.
Best broad-spectrum: beam The One
Pros:
- Versatile
- Available in two potencies
- No coconut (i.e., for those with tree nut allergy concerns)
Cons:
- Pricey
- Reviewers have mixed feelings about the taste
You might recognize beam from its strong social media presence (that’s where this writer was introduced to the brand), but we promise there’s more to this hemp CBD oil than its photogenic tincture bottle. We love that the dropper comes embossed with serving measurements, ensuring users have complete control over their dosage. Plus, the broad-spectrum formula itself is made with additional organic ingredients, like hemp seed and grape oil, so you can feel good about what you’re ingesting.
Sustainability & Packaging: Beam CBD products are responsibly sourced from farms located in Colorado, Oregon, California, and Montana.
Transparency: Beam CBD products are third-party tested. You can search the results of your lot number here.
Best subscription: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- Highly rated by users
- Made with MCT oil
- U.S. Hemp, non-GMO, & vegan certified
Cons:
- Only sold online
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
With over 3,400 rave reviews and an average of 4.5 out of a possible 5-star rating, it's clear why subscribers keep coming back to this formula. Per customer feedback, CBDistillery products are effective and fairly priced, and the brand itself offers excellent customer service to anyone who needs assistance.
What stood out to us the most about this hemp CBD company was its impressive level of transparency; the product’s web page informs shoppers that CBDistillery’s products are U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, third-party tested, free from GMOs, and farmed via natural practices. The brand also makes lab results easily accessible on its website. All you have to do is scan the QR code on your product, and the results will pop up for your review.
The Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is the brand’s most popular hemp CBD oil to date, and it contains limited ingredients. It’s made with full-spectrum hemp (natural terpenes are present in the formula) and MCT coconut oil as the carrier. What’s more, shoppers are guaranteed a 60-day satisfaction period. If you are not satisfied with the product and/or its results within 60 days, you can return your tincture, and your purchase will be refunded.
Sustainability & Packaging: The product is packaged in a recyclable tincture bottle, but that’s not the only length CBDistillery goes to practice sustainability. Its products are sourced from farms across Oregon, Kentucky, and Colorado, and undergo extensive CO2 extraction.
Transparency: CBDistillery CBD products are third-party tested. You can search the results of your batch here.
Best affordable: NuLeaf Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Highly rated with thousands of reviews
- Available in five strengths
Cons:
- The suggested dosage is confusing: 30mg (10 drops), but split between two doses.
NuLeaf’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil has received a jaw-droppingly impressive 24,000+ reviews on the brand’s website alone, with an average 4.9 out of a possible 5-star rating. One might assume a product with that level of praise would be costly, but at only $19 for 300 mg, this beloved formula is both affordable and highly recommended by users. Bang for your buck, indeed.
The unflavored formula contains only two ingredients: full-spectrum hemp extract and organic virgin hemp seed oil.
It’s available in five strengths, ranging from 300 mg to 6,000 mg of hemp CBD, with the smallest bottle only yielding just 10 servings (an excellent option for new users).
Sustainability & Packaging: NuLeaf CBD products are derived from CO2 extraction and are formulated in Colorado Department of Health registered ISO and cGMP certified facilities.
Transparency: NuLeaf products are third-party tested by Botanocor Labs. You can view the results of tests here.
Best vegan: Onyx + Rose Full Bloom CBD Oil
Pros
- Made from 100% organically grown American hemp
- Gluten-free, cruelty-free, & vegan-friendly
- Comes in two flavors
Cons
- Has trace amounts of THC (if that’s not your thing)
- Clear packaging allows faster degradation
- Made with stevia
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
True, Onyx + Rose products are pricier than others on this list, but the age-old saying “you get what you pay for” rings true here. The brand’s Full Bloom CBD Oil is made with organically grown American hemp, as well as a blend of organic and natural ingredients, including MCT oil, organic hemp seed oil, organic peppermint essential oil, and stevia leaf extract, as well as natural flavors (for the Very Berry variety). Plus, the brand has an impressive following (over 96k fans on Instagram alone), a testament to its loyal fanbase.
Full Bloom CBD Oil comes in two flavors: Very Berry and Full Bloom Mint. The Very Berry is beloved, with users raving it “tastes better than other CBD products and brands that we’ve tried!” Plus, fans of the brands also know its dropper is elite and so easy to use, making proper dosage a breeze. But if you’re not a fan, no worries. You have 30 days upon receipt to return and get your money back.
Because the brand uses clear glass (instead of amber or another tinted glass), be sure to store your hemp CBD oil away from light. Phytocannabinoids and other plant bioactives are sensitive to light, and it can cause them to degrade and thus, lose their potency and intended use.
Sustainability & Packaging: Onyx + Rose are shipped and packaged in 100% recyclable materials.
Transparency: Onyx + Rose products are third-party tested. You can search the results of your batch here.
Best high-dose: Extract Labs Daily Support Hemp Tincture
Pros:
- In control of every step of products’ production
- Highly recommended by users
- USDA certified organic
- American-grown hemp
Cons:
- Plastic packaging
- Users note a hemp-like aftertaste
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Extract Labs goes above and beyond to bring its customers the highest quality hemp CBD, utilizing both in-house lab capabilities, as well as third-party testing. What’s more, the brand’s products are extracted, manufactured, and packaged hemp in the same place.
Dubbed Extract’s “flagship formula,” the Daily Support Hemp Tincture is favored by brand loyalists. It’s made from organic ingredients (including organic coconut oil and natural flavors) and is certifiably non-GMO. The oil is flavor-free, though some reviewers claim they experience an earthy, hemp-like aftertaste.
Sustainability & Packaging: Extract Labs follows strict current good manufacturing practices (cGMPs) (meaning the brand is committed to robust manufacturing procedures), and its products are formulated, extracted, refined, produced, and shipped from a cGMP facility in Colorado.
Transparency: Extract Labs CBD products are third-party tested. You can search the results of your batch here.
Best for beginners: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil
Pros:
- Highly rated by customers of the brand
- Available for purchase in packs of two & three bottles
Cons:
- No strength options
- Mixed reviews on flavor
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Sunday Scaries CBD Oil is this writer’s personal favorite. It’s a broad-spectrum formula enhanced with nutrients like vitamin D (which science shows can improve your mood) and vitamin B12, as well as coconut oil (as a carrier oil).* Not only is the hemp USA-grown, but the tincture is also Kosher-certified.
It's worth noting that while this hemp CBD oil doesn’t come in a variety of flavors, it packs a fruit punch taste (from natural flavors and organic stevia) reminiscent of childhood.
Sustainability & Packaging: Sunday Scaries hemp is sourced from a local farm outside of Greeley, Colorado, and processed in a facility that meets ISO 9001 standards.
Transparency: Sunday Scaries products are third-party tested by KND Labs. You can view the results of tests here.
How to choose.
As hemp CBD oil continues to become more mainstream, more formulas will, inevitably, hit the market. So, how do you decipher which product is right for you and, from there, how do you choose a good hemp CBD oil? There are a few factors to consider when browsing the various tinctures.
According to author and registered dietitian nutritionist Erin Kenney, M.S., R.D., HCP, NASM-CPT, your first order of business when shopping for hemp CBD should be researching where the brand sources its hemp, whether or not the products are third-party tested (and by whom), and what sort of ingredients are involved in its overall formulation.
Kenney tells mbg that if the company can provide a COA—verifying the quality of the oil and that it contains the legal amount of pesticides or heavy metals (i.e., tiny trace levels)—that's a great start. However, you want to avoid ingredient lists that include added sugars, artificial flavors, or ingredients like polyethylene glycol (a compound that acts as a laxative).
The potency of a product should also be taken into consideration when purchasing hemp CBD oil. While hemp CBD is generally safe to use at the commercially available doses, Byars tells mbg it's important to note that what hemp CBD feels like to one person could cause a completely different experience for another. Ergo, Byars says hemp CBD users should "always start with a low dose and slowly [increase their dosage if needed]."
Is hemp CBD oil for me?
CBD comes in different forms, so how can you tell if hemp CBD oil in tincture form is for you over a hemp CBD gummy or capsule? The short answer: It depends on the delivery format you prefer, benefits you’re looking for (i.e. something to help support joints or sleep), how quickly you need results (hemp CBD oil tinctures taken under the tongue work faster than capsules or gummies), and personal preference (for example, some hemp CBD oils can have a potent plant taste, while hemp CBD gummies taste more like candy).
As far as benefits go, research shows hemp CBD can be beneficial for those evoking calming. Taking hemp CBD oil before bed can help promote relaxation by working with the human body's endocannabinoid system to restore balance in the body and mind.*
But while hemp CBD oil could potentially work for many adults, integrative health pharmacist, Swathi Varanasi, Pharm.D. says there are a select few populations she would not recommend hemp CBD oil to. These include anyone pregnant or breastfeeding, taking medications that could interact with the hemp cannabinoids, or those with other specific medical concerns. This list is not comprehensive, however, which is why Varanasi suggests speaking to an integrative health and/or cannabis specialist if you are interested in incorporating hemp CBD into your daily routine.
FAQ
Are there side effects to hemp CBD oil?
Byars tells mbg that while there’s always the risk of potential side effects when taking any hemp CBD product, they’re generally mild and dose-dependent.When they do occur, the most common are sleepiness and drowsiness. Additional possible side effects may include changes in appetite, digestion, or mood. Hemp CBD may also interact with certain medications, so always discuss with a doctor before starting the plant supplement.
Is hemp CBD oil legal?
Yes. Industrial U.S. hemp farming and hemp-derived products that contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight were deemed legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.
How much CBD should I take?
How much hemp CBD a person should take will vary depending on factors like the potency of the product, past experiences with hemp CBD, the reason why they’re taking it, etc. Rule of thumb: Always follow the brand’s recommendations and start with the smallest dosage, before working your way up and adjusting accordingly.
The takeaway
If you’re considering incorporating hemp CBD into your daily wellness routine, you might want to consider trying hemp CBD oil. These ingestible, plant-powered formulas can be wildly beneficial for the overall health of your body and mind.
