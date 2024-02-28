MEDTERRA is one of those brands CBD users return to over and over again, and it's no surprise why. The brand's customer service is stellar—this writer can vouch for its attentive virtual chat staff—and its hemp is organically grown and non-GMO. Not only are products made in the U.S., but they're also widely considered easy to use. The brand's Isolate Hemp Oil is formulated with two ingredients: Active hemp extract and organic coconut-derived MCT oil is available in four strengths, ranging from 500 mg to 6,000 mg.