The Hidden Reason You’re Stressed Out & What You Can Do About It Right Now

The problem that I see over and over with patients—and experience myself—is that modern life is chronically stressful.

We are aware of ‘big S’ stresses, such as a breakup, death of a family member, a job change. But there's actually a bunch of invisible ‘little s’ stressors that you might not even know you're experiencing—things like air pollution, noise pollution, not knowing who your neighbors are, or not having a strong sense of community.

All of these inputs send signals to your body that you're not in a safe place. And in a chronic state, these stress response signals in our body become pathological. They can lead to problems such as insulin resistance, risk of infection, poor sleep, and more. But if you learn to listen to yourself, you can pick up the signals that your body needs support before the bigger issues crop up.