Now that an increasing number of cannabis products are legal to buy and sell in the U.S., more doctors are open to having a dialogue with patients on how to use them safely and effectively.

June Chin, D.O., is one such doc: Chin, an integrative physician based in New York, has been using cannabis in her own life for decades to help manage the symptoms of an autoimmune disease. And over the years, she's watched the medical cannabis market emerge from hushed obscurity and start to find its place in the Western medical field.

"It's come a long way," Chin tells mbg. These days, she can legally recommend nonpsychoactive cannabis products like hemp extract to patients dealing with a wide range of health issues.

"It's a potent anti-inflammatory, and inflammation is a common thread of many diseases," Chin says of full-spectrum hemp products.* "So I've seen it work for many different things." While she notes that hemp is not a miracle cure, she has seen it help "bring the volume down" on a variety of symptoms experienced by patients of all ages—from children with seizures to older adults with dementia.*