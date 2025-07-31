I Swear By This To Boost My Focus & Push Through Brain Fog*
I’m a morning person, so it’s not uncommon for me to hit an afternoon slump. My focus begins to dwindle and I struggle to find the right words to reply to yet another work email. As my brain fog sets in, my motivation rapidly declines.
It’s a repeating cycle. The end of my day drags on as I try new ways to help myself focus: setting a timer, moving work meetings, and even taking a quick walk to reenergize. But nothing boosted my focus like taking Avantera elevate.*
The premium nootropic combines nine science-backed ingredients to promote better memory and focus—all white enhancing your mood, gut health, and energy.* Here’s my honest review after taking the newly revamped formula for two weeks.
What are nootropics?
Nootropics refer to compounds that support cognitive function, whether that’s your memory, mental clarity, or focus.* These brain-supporting ingredients can be nutrients, botanical phytonutrients, or other bioactives.
For example, caffeine is technically a nootropic (and one many of us consume every single day). While all nootropics promote healthy cognitive function, their exact methods can vary—which is why many memory and focus supplements combine a variety of nootropics.
How does elevate work
When I added elevate to my daily routine—just two capsules about 30 minutes before breakfast—I noticed a drastic boost in my mental clarity and focus.*
At 3 p.m., my mind used to wander like clockwork. Now I was locked in, and I could easily recall the countless tiny tasks still on my to-do list.* I was shocked by how effectively the focus supplement worked, until I started diving into elevate’s formula.
The premium formula combines seven well-known nootropics: bacopa monnieri, rhodiola, CDP-choline, green tea extract, turmeric, L-theanine, and organic lion’s mane mushroom. Each addition supports cognitive load in a slightly different way:
Bacopa monnieri (300 mg)
Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine, bacopa promotes higher levels of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.* It not only helps balance dopamine and serotonin1 (a mood boost!) but also supports recall and memory2.*
Research shows a 300 mg dose of bacopa monnieri2 is enough to boost cognitive function–which is the dose featured in this revamped formula.*
Rhodiola root extract (300 mg)
Rhodiola is a new addition to the elevate formula—and it boasts benefits beyond promoting brain function and concentration3. The adaptogen also boosts energy and enhances mood.*
Citicoline (200 mg)
Citicoline—the ingredient form of CDP-choline—is a naturally occurring compound that’s vital for brain health. A precursor to two critical brain compounds, acetylcholine and phosphatidylcholine4, it’s known for a variety of potential benefits.*
Research links citicoline to enhanced memory, bolstered neuronal health, boosted mental energy, and even enhanced cognitive performance.*
Green tea extract (95 mg)
Green tea extract offers a clean source of caffeine for a natural energy boost.* Known to promote alertness and focus, it’s often paired with L-theanine to reduce caffeine’s stimulatory edge.*
L-theanine (200 mg)
Along with balancing out the caffeine, L-theanine helps relax the body and encourages alpha brain wave activity.* This way you get the energy burst of caffeine without the jitters.
Organic lion’s mane mushroom (100 mg)
Lion’s mane is known for its neuroprotective benefits5—promoting cognitive health and task performance as we age.* Beyond cognition, the adaptogen also is correlated to less stress 6and anxiousness7.*
Turmeric root powder (100 mg) & BioPerine®(5 mg)
The primary bioactive compound in turmeric, curcumin is best known for its ability to support the body’s natural inflammatory response. But it can also cross the blood-brain barrier when combined with black pepper, offering neuroprotective benefits to support healthy brain function.*
Black pepper (i.e. BioPerine®) enhances the absorption of curcumin by stopping the body’s breakdown of the compound. This allows your body to maximize the benefits of turmeric, which also include support for your gut, mood, joint, and heart health.*
Why elevate?
While there are a lot of nootropic formulas in the market, elevate stands out for skipping proprietary formulas in favor of transparent ingredient breakdowns.
This ensures you’re getting the clinically backed dosage of all the included nootropics—from citicoline to turmeric. More importantly, this third-party tested supplement ensures an extra boost of focus and energy doesn’t have to come at the cost of your comfort.
For example, elevate includes L-theanine to balance out the potential jitters from caffeine.* There’s also 30 mg of ginger to help soothe the stomach and prevent discomfort that some people experience with supplements.*
My experience with elevate
Adding elevate to my daily routine over the last two weeks has been a lifesaver for my mental clarity and focus.*
Let’s be honest: I was already struggling to power through my work in the afternoons. But add in the summer sunshine, and it’s been nearly impossible to concentrate.
The first day that I took elevate, I powered through my workday. I was shocked when I looked up to see it was nearly time to log off for the day. My mind stayed honed in on the task at hand.*
And while I worried the extra serving of caffeine could lead to an afternoon slump, I found my mood and energy were stable.* What’s more, I didn’t struggle to fall asleep at night despite doubling my caffeine intake.
While I noticed a difference right away from adding elevate to my routine, I was surprised that the perks just kept on coming.*
After taking the nootropic for about a week, I realized that I didn’t need to reference my notes app as often. I could easily recall the tiniest details that may have slipped my mind the weeks prior.*
The takeaway
If you’ve been debating nootropics, then I can’t recommend elevate enough. When I added the newly reformulated capsules to my routine, I noticed a boost in my memory recall, focus, and mental clarity that helped me push through my typical afternoon slump.* And while I love that my cognitive health is top of mind, this daily nootropic also encourages healthy stress levels and gut health for benefits that go beyond a better workday.*
