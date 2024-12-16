Advertisement
5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
The power of mindfulness and its ability to improve overall health should not be underestimated—mindfulness is what helps us show up as the curious, passionate, and motivated individuals we know we are.
For example, research shows that mindfulness can help us stay sharp1 and focused throughout our lifetimes while also improving overall mood and mental health. And studies indicate it may even improve physical health, enhancing our body’s stress response and boosting sleep quality1.
But how do you actually go about practicing mindfulness daily? Well, this curated list—made in partnership with the Toyota Crown Family—is an excellent place to start.
5 ways to practice the art of mindfulness:
Curating your ideal mindfulness routine isn’t a science—it’s an art. That’s because mindfulness is about being intentional with your unique priorities, embracing flexibility with your habits, and thinking critically about how you want to care for yourself. And it can look vastly different from one day to the next, depending on what you need to feel your best.
So there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. And often, it takes a variety of tools and modalities that work together—from how you start your day to what you’re driving in.
So here, we explore some of our favorite (science-backed) ways to practice mindfulness throughout the day. These can help you feel more centered, motivated, and passionate about taking on the day.
1. Set intentions
The first place to start on your mindfulness journey is being intentional. Intention setting is simply the act of creating goals and actions—be that in your career, personal life, or elsewhere. Intentions can help us create a vision for our lives, consciously think about our priorities, and take action.
Not only are intentions shown to help us achieve our goals2, but they have also been shown to have a variety of outcomes, from improved physical health3 (by helping folks stay motivated) to reducing stress4.
You can set intentions, big or small—from career aspirations to how you want your day to unfold. No matter what your intentions are, it’s important to be clear, write them down (to hold yourself accountable), and check in on them regularly to ensure you’re on the right track.
2. Enjoy the ride
It’s important to find moments of mindfulness that fit seamlessly into your day, helping you move from one task to the next with ease. That includes your commute or traveling to-and-from activities. Being intentional and mindful in your drive can help ensure you show up feeling more centered and ready to take on anything. In fact, research shows driving can help reduce stress and improve mental clarity because drivers often feel in control of their surroundings.
Of course, the context of your driving experience matters. You need to have the right mindset and a smooth ride.
You’ll feel in the zone driving a vehicle from the Toyota Crown Family, whether it’s the bold Toyota Crown sedan or the sleek Toyota Crown Signia, both vehicles make every journey effortlessly elegant.
The Toyota Crown Family offers the quality and reliability Toyota is known for, paired with an elevated and dynamic design. The sophisticated interiors are thoughtfully crafted to deliver a premium experience.
To help make a mindful drive even smoother, these models offer low noise, vibration, and harshness—so you can focus on what’s important.
3. Hone in on a meditation practice
Meditation is one of the most time-tested, well-studied, and expert-recommended mindfulness modalities. Scores of research have shown that meditation5 can help improve cognitive ability, memory, attention span, stress levels, happiness, and overall performance. There’s a reason it’s frequently recommended for overall health, and many experts cite it as a key factor in their motivation and success.
4. Find moments of awe in the everyday
Part of mindfulness is simply being present in your day-to-day life. It’s common to get stuck on autopilot throughout your day. In fact, one survey found that folks spend nearly half their time just going through the motions.
However, research shows that having a present state-of-mind can actually help improve your mental health6. One study found that “dispositional mindfulness”—or the ability to savor the moment—has been linked to positive emotions. In fact, it can even help with motivation and drive7, helping you feel more passionate.
That could mean enjoying a quiet cup of tea in the morning before the day begins, or savoring each step as you prepare a nutritious, delicious meal in the evening.
And, it can also mean enjoying a smooth ride on your way to a new adventure or outing. The Toyota Crown Family ensures comfort with its luxe interiors, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. Plus, on select grades, you can also opt for a fixed panoramic roof to bask in the sun during your drive.
5. Try breathwork
Yes, even the simple act of breathing can be a tool for mindfulness when done right. Breathwork is a form of mindfulness in which you actively concentrate on your breathing throughout the day, or in specific moments to help encourage a more relaxed mindset. Research shows it’s incredibly effective at dealing with stress8—and can even make you feel more comfortable, alert, and happy.
And it doesn’t take much to get started: Something as simple as making your exhale longer than your inhale has been shown to8 send the body into a more parasympathetic state, lowering your body’s stress response.
Show up as your best self
Mindfulness isn’t just about feel-good habits–there’s a real purpose to these rituals. They can help you care for your body and mind, prioritize your own needs, go after your goals, and ultimately, show up as your best self.
Showing up as your best self is easier when you can truly enjoy your journey in the Toyota Crown Family.
The Toyota Crown sedan has an available Hybrid MAX powertrain with up to 340 horsepower, and comes with an available bi-tone exterior finish to help you stand out on the road. And the Toyota Crown Signia gives you the space you’d expect from an SUV with a stylish design unlike any other. Together, they make every drive a captivating experience for the senses.
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Cognitive Longevity Depends On These 3 Critical Vitamins
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause, Study Finds
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
