Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

As for movement, be sure to move your body in ways that bring you joy—be that long walks, playing sports with friends, attending your favorite workout class, or getting in reps at the gym. This ensures you’ll be consistent, which is the key to longevity. At the very least, research notes to aim3 for 150 to 300 minutes of weekly moderate exercise or 75 to 150 minutes of weekly vigorous movement (or a mix of both). And you can get even more benefits by going above and beyond these recommendations, for all the overachievers out there.