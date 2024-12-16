Advertisement
Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Longevity isn’t just about extension—it’s about expansion. At mindbodygreen, we believe that with the right health and lifestyle choices, we can not only expand our lifespan, but our healthspan and joyspan as well. That is the art of longevity.
We’ve curated a list of the best longevity practices to follow, made in partnership with the Toyota Crown Family, to help you on your journey to a long, happy life.
5 ways to practice the art of longevity
The best longevity protocols are often delightfully simple, yet profoundly effective. In fact, most of the research points to embracing daily habits that upgrade the day-to-day, rather than aiming for a total lifestyle overhaul. Here are some of those habits.
1. Embrace a positive outlook
Robust research has shown that positive perception can have an immense impact on physiological health, from improving your body’s stress response to even improved recovery time. Mindset is also an underrated, yet very powerful, way to improve longevity.
For example, one study analyzed data sourced from over 150K women, finding that those who held more positive, optimistic beliefs lived several years longer on average. The women who scored as the “most optimistic” lived to achieve exceptional longevity, which was defined as living over 90 years.
And to help your journey feel brighter, the Toyota Crown Family always delivers an exciting ride. With bold, eye-catching exteriors and thoughtful interiors, these vehicles are sure to elevate your day.
The Toyota Crown sedan offers an available bi-tone exterior finish, along with the bold Nightshade edition, which features darkened accents for a lasting impression. Additionally, the Toyota Crown Signia presents a dynamic silhouette, complete with a sweeping roofline and monochrome grille, creating a sleek and stylish presence on the road.
2. Enjoy the great outdoors
Feel the sun on your face, inhale the fresh air, and get outside to relish in all that nature has to offer. Time in green space has a positive relationship with your overall well-being, as copious studies show it significantly improves mental and physical health. And some research shows that increased nature exposure even leads to longer life expectancy! So getting out for a beach day with your friends or hitting the trails at your local nature reserve is a surefire way to improve longevity.
Make your outdoor excursions a breeze with the Toyota Crown Family. Hit the road with the Toyota Crown sedan, which offers an available Hybrid MAX powertrain with up to 340 horsepower. Or the Toyota Crown Signia which rises above the rest of the crossover SUV category with its standout, sleek design. It boasts substantial cargo capacity, which can be expanded by second-row fully fold-flat seats and an extension board, so you can fit everything needed for a great adventure.
Both vehicles offer an available fixed panoramic roof, meaning you can enjoy a bright blue sky no matter where you are.
3. Find your drive
When experts started studying Blue Zones1 (places in the world in which locals live exceptionally long lives), one surprising theme kept emerging: Folks with purpose and passion tend to live longer. Indeed, research shows that having an identifiable purpose in life is a predictor of improved lifespan across adulthood.
So get inspired and find your drive! That could mean climbing your way to your dream career, prioritizing time with your loved ones, experiencing the world around you, or all three! No matter the route you pick, having a zest for life isn’t just how you increase your healthspan—it’s how you increase your joyspan too.
Find joy in the everyday with the Toyota Crown Family, two vehicles that make driving feel like a reward. With a premium, smooth ride, you can feel all the exhilaration that life has to offer with a totally captivating experience.
4. Keep active & eat well
We couldn’t write a list about longevity and not mention nutrition and movement. These pillars of health help keep our body and mind in top shape, so we can feel ready to take on anything.
For nutrition, be sure to eat a balanced, robust diet full of lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. One study found that improving your overall diet to incorporate more of these nutritious essentials could increase your lifespan by up to 10 years2.
As for movement, be sure to move your body in ways that bring you joy—be that long walks, playing sports with friends, attending your favorite workout class, or getting in reps at the gym. This ensures you’ll be consistent, which is the key to longevity. At the very least, research notes to aim3 for 150 to 300 minutes of weekly moderate exercise or 75 to 150 minutes of weekly vigorous movement (or a mix of both). And you can get even more benefits by going above and beyond these recommendations, for all the overachievers out there.
5. Foster strong connections
Living well isn’t a solo endeavor—in fact, one of the best ways to improve longevity is by connecting with others. Yes, strong bonds equal a longer life. Researchers have found that by building deep and secure relationships, you can improve longevity by as much as 50 percent.
So prioritize time with those you love: Plan group activities and weekend getaways, schedule regular dinners with your friends, and prioritize that roadtrip to see your extended family that you’ve been meaning to take.
And make traveling with your loved ones more meaningful in the Toyota Crown Family. With the craftsmanship and reliability that Toyota is known for, you can trust that you’re all in for a smooth ride. Plus: Everyone will feel comfortable, as heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel come standard.
Here’s to a long, happy journey
You’re on a fantastic journey called life—now take it to the next level with the Toyota Crown Family. These vehicles elevate your drive with a premium feel that makes you excited to get on the road—no matter where it takes you.
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Cognitive Longevity Depends On These 3 Critical Vitamins
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause, Study Finds
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Cognitive Longevity Depends On These 3 Critical Vitamins
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause, Study Finds
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Cognitive Longevity Depends On These 3 Critical Vitamins
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause, Study Finds
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Research Shows Cognitive Longevity Depends On These 3 Critical Vitamins
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Lowers Signs Of Inflammation After Menopause, Study Finds
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN