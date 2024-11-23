Advertisement
I Tried Qualia Mind 2.0 & My Mind Feels Clearer Than Ever*
Towards the end of last year, my attention span started to dwindle, and I struggled to stay focused. I chalked it up to end-of-year burnout, but when the lack of focus remained well into 2024, I knew something needed to be done.
I spent the last year finding ways to boost my concentration—and jumped on the chance to test out Qualia Mind 2.0. The brain-boosting supplement supports focus and concentration while promoting long-term brain health.*
Transparently, I was a bit skeptical before testing out the supplement. Could a daily serving of Qualia Mind 2.0 really clear my mind and give me more energy, focus, and mental clarity?
Turns out, yes. That’s exactly what these little tablets do. Below, learn the common causes of issues with focus, my experience testing Qualia Mind 2.0, and other lifestyle changes I’ve made to increase my productivity, attention span, and mental clarity. *
- Qualia Mind is packed with science-backed ingredients meant to support your brain’s natural function rather than replace it.*
- I tested Qualia Mind for two weeks and noticed a significant improvement in my mood, ability to focus, and overall mental clarity.*
- I needed the full 6-capsule serving to see an impact.
- Focus and mental clarity are impacted by a number of lifestyle factors, and I’ve noticed the biggest difference when supporting my brain health with things like better sleep, movement, a healthy diet, and limited distractions.
What is Qualia?
Qualia Life Science (formerly Neurohacker Collective) is a supplement company offering a line of nootropics formulated with extensively researched ingredients. The brand’s goal? To help you support the body’s natural function, rather than overriding it.
I have pretty strict standards when it comes to supplements—a trait I shared with Qualia Life Science. All of their products undergo primary and secondary testing, and the ingredients are carefully sourced and chosen based on extensive research.
What’s more, Qualia Life Science uses ingredients in their most biologically active form, ensuring the highest possible potency. All Qualia products are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and made with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.
- Brain & memory: Qualia Mind, Qualia Mind Caffeine Free, Qualia Focus
- Healthy aging: Qualia Life, Qualia NAD+, Qualia Senolytic
- Energy: Qualia Mind Energy Shot
- Sleep: Qualia Night
- Digestion: Qualia Synbiotic
- Stress Relief: Qualia Resilience
- Skin, Hair, & Nails: Qualia Skin
What causes a lack of focus?
Focus is often an uphill battle in today’s sensory-filled world. I’m personally always multitasking. Even when I’m unwinding by watching TV or cooking my favorite meal, there’s a good chance I’m also scrolling social media or checking emails.
And I know I’m not alone. A study published in the journal Science1 found that half of the time people aren’t paying full attention to the task at hand.
George Sachs, PsyD, clinical psychologist at the Sachs Center and co-founder of Inflow, previously told mindbodygreen focus issues are caused by a variety of factors. But the main takeaway is that if you’re struggling to focus, your basic cognitive needs are likely not being met.
A lack of focus could be a clue that you need better quality sleep2 or better stress management. It could even indicate suboptimal gut health.
Whatever the cause, lack of focus is extremely frustrating and (speaking from experience) can seep into all areas of your life. Thankfully, I’ve found a few ways to increase my attention span and optimize my mental energy.
One such thing? Qualia’s Mind 2.0 supplement.
What is Qualia Mind 2.0?
Qualia Mind 2.0 is the new-and-improved version of the brand’s brain-boosting superstar. It’s made with a blend of brain-centric vitamins, botanicals, amino acids, and bioactives to support concentration and memory.*
The ingredients include B vitamins for supporting neurotransmitter production, an array of botanical herbs and nootropics (e.g. lion’s mane, whole coffee root extract, ginkgo biloba leaf extract, saffron stigma extract, and rhodiola root extract), L-carnitine, L-theanine, taurine, magnesium, and a long list of other brain-supporting ingredients (32 to be exact).*
The supplement has a hefty serving size (6 capsules) to match its long ingredient list, but the package says you can take anywhere from three to six capsules per use. The capsules are meant to be taken in the morning to power you through your day and improve your memory long-term.*
How I tested Qualia Mind 2.0
I started low with three capsules per day, and admittedly did not feel much of an impact. It wasn’t until I upped my dosage to the maximum (6 capsules) that I really started to feel a difference.
Per the package instructions, I took the Qualia Mind supplements five days per week over my two weeks of testing. By the end of week two, I was feeling sharper and more energized.*
I even noticed a difference in my mood (likely due to a number of the ingredients including DL-Phenylalanine (DLPA), which is meant to offer emotional and mood support)—and I was no longer experiencing the desire to procrastinate.*
Who should try Qualia Mind?
Athletes, business owners, students, and those with long to-do lists report increased attention to detail, mental sharpness, clearheadedness, and less brain fog.*
The key? Consistency. I learned from my two weeks taking Qualia Mind 2.0 that consistency (and, in my case, the whole 6-capsule serving size) makes a huge difference in the supplement’s effectiveness.
There are a ton of nootropics out there, but this one sets itself apart by being science-backed and well-researched with high-quality ingredients and sourcing. It has short-term and long-term benefits, which is great for anyone who wants to optimize brain health throughout the aging process.*
Who shouldn't try Qualia Mind?
As you may have guessed, my biggest qualm with Qualia Mind 2.0 is the large serving size. If you don’t wish to take six pills per day—five days per week–this supplement is not for you. Luckily, the brand offers tons of other longevity supporting formulas.
Other ways I’m supporting my cognitive health and focus:
While I was impressed by the impact Qualia Mind had on my ability to focus and stay sharp throughout the day, I believe in a holistic approach to all areas of my health.* And for that reason, there are a few other things I’m doing to improve my focus.
Optimizing my sleep schedule
I’ve been obsessed with sleep for some time now, but I recently learned the importance of sleep consistency (there’s that word again). Sleep is when your brain flushes out metabolic waste that builds up during the day, so it’s important that you’re consistently getting high-quality rest to keep your brain functioning at its best.
Minding my nutrition
Hydration and a healthy diet also play a role in brain function, so I’ve been loading my plate with foods that support cognitive health (think spinach, kale, nuts, fruits3, etc.).
Staying active
Movement, of course, has a slew of benefits for your mental and physical health—but it also can serve as a great break for your mind. Research shows just two minutes of higher-intensity movement improves focus.
Limiting the distractions
I’ve been making a conscious effort to put my phone in the other room during work hours, and to limit my scrolling before bed and in the morning. Also, “do not disturb” has become my best friend.
The takeaway
The ability to focus is dependent on healthy brain function, which (as we learned above) boils down to a number of health and lifestyle factors. If you’re looking for a little extra support, Qualia Mind 2.0 is for you. The premium and comprehensive helped improve my focus, mental clarity, and mood over the course of just two weeks.*
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
