CBD has been found to help with occasional bouts of anxiousness, deliver mood support, and even promote mental and physical relaxation. And when it comes to high-quality ingredients and clean extraction, this hemp CBD oil is the cream of the crop. Made from whole hemp flowers, this high-potency oil tincture offers 1,500 milligrams of CBD per bottle (i.e., 50 milligrams per serving!), giving you a high dose of support when you’re dealing with an especially stressful task or project. All hemp is locally and sustainably sourced from organic hemp farms in Kentucky, then tested for unwanted compounds (pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbial contaminants, etc.) as well as potency, to ensure you’re getting the strongest dose of stress resilience in each bottle. If 50 milligrams is a little strong for you, this tincture is also available in gentler doses.*







