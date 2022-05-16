This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*

If your routine could use a pick-me-up, it may be time to consider guarana. This berry can keep you on your A game, thanks to its energizing effects on the body and mind.* (So much so that it’s a main ingredient in focus+, mbg’s plant-powered nootropic supplement.)

After all, when you’ve got things to do and places to be, it can be tempting to reach for an extra cup of coffee (or two) to feel awake. But this approach will only take you so far, especially if you’re also craving sustainable mental clarity and precision.*

In mbg’s focus+, guarana works synergistically with other ingredients to provide throughout-the-day energy benefits beyond the typical “boost.”* What’s more, the ingredient delivers whole-body health properties by supporting multiple areas of wellness, including the skin and cardiovascular system.*

Ahead, learn about the health benefits of guarana, plus how it can help you tackle the day with ease.