This Underrated Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Has Noteworthy Health Benefits

You might recognize a coffee tree by the grape-like fruits that grow in clusters along its branches. These shiny, juicy berries take almost a year to mature after flowering, and another five before reaching their peak. Interestingly, coffee trees, which can live up to 100 years, grow in a perpetual cycle—which means you can find coffee flowers, along with green and ripe berries, on a single plant.

As part of the Rubiaceae family, coffee berries' outer skin is called the exocarp. This layer protects its seeds as it grows, by preventing bugs or other species from eating the fruit. Then comes the mesocarp (a thin film of flesh), the parenchyma (a slimy layer), and finally, the seeds covered in a parchment-resembling case called the endocarp.

The two seeds (or beans) lie juxtaposed, each clothed individually by another thin sheath called the spermoderm, or silver skin, a group of sclerenchyma cells that firmly adhere to the beans. Eventually, during the roasting process, these skins fall off and become the so-called chaff. A small percentage of coffee berries will grow just one seed, often referred to as a peaberry, which is thought to produce sweeter-tasting coffee.

"The berries are ready to be harvested when they are ripe and tomato-red," says Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, CHC. "Ripe red berries are collected and pulped, and the mucilage is removed by fermentation."

But what about your heavenly cup of coffee? In short, your cup of café results from roasting the seeds and getting rid of (or composting) the berries. While they're normally discarded, the berries actually have some benefits of their own.