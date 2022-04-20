8 Coffee-Boosting Hacks To Make Your Morning Brew Even Healthier

 Skip to content

8 Easy Ways To Enhance Your Morning Coffee For A Natural Health Boost

Abby Moore
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Coffee is a staple in so many people's morning (or even afternoon) routines. An often acquired taste, coffee lovers can agree that an energy boost is one of the top perks you can gather from the fan-favorite drink. Not to mention the antioxidant content, brain health support, and athletic performance aid coffee offers—your body really does benefit from a serving of java.

But what if you could take your coffee to the next level, adding even more nutritional value to your cup of joe? Here are just a few ways you can elevate your coffee, improving not only the taste but its impact on your well-being too:

1. Properly store your beans. 

While it may not affect health, the way coffee beans are stored can certainly affect taste. Founder and CEO of Kahawa 1893 and third-generation coffee farmer Margaret Nyamumbo previously told mbg "Oxygen, moisture, and light are the enemies to coffee's freshness, so you want to keep the coffee away from these elements." To avoid these three elements, store fresh coffee beans in an airtight, opaque container in the pantry, cupboard, or on the counter. 

2. Add a collagen powder.

Collagen powder easily dissolves into coffee to enhance the nutritional value of everyone's favorite morning beverage. Providing the body with 19 unique amino acids, mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ helps boost the benefits and taste of your cup of joe without spiking your blood sugar. For creamy-coffee lovers, this is the best way to create a rich consistency while stabilizing your energy throughout the day.* No midday crash here!

3. Buy dark-roasted, fresh coffee beans.

In the book This Is Your Brain on Foodnutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., recommends buying dark-roasted, fresh coffee beans to support brain health. Compared to a light or medium roast, dark-roasted beans tend to have the lowest levels of acrylamide. 

"Acrylamide, a chemical formed when coffee beans are roasted, can inhibit neurotransmission, destroy dopamine neurons, and increase oxidative stress," Naidoo writes. Avoiding this chemical by opting for a darker roast is one way to protect brain health

4. Grind your coffee beans before each brew.

Buying whole beans and grinding them freshly every day is the best way to optimize coffee's flavor. "Ground coffee loses flavor so rapidly, it's basically stale by the time it gets to you," Nyamumbo says. Whereas, whole beans hold their flavor for longer, extending the shelf life of your coffee purchase. 

5. Make it cold brew.

Cold brew coffee has about 65% less acidity than regular hot coffee, says registered dietitian Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN. This can make it easier on the gut and eliminate any discomfort a traditional cup may cause. 

Don't worry; this doesn't mean you have to drink cold coffee year-round. "You can reheat cold-brewed coffee in a small pot or microwave," Zibdeh says. The "cold" in cold brew simply refers to the actual brewing process, not the final product. 

6. Try microdosing. 

Instead of downing two full cups of coffee early in the morning, integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., recommends caffeine microdosing. The process helps to eliminate that dreaded afternoon crash or unwanted jitters and instead gives you little boosts throughout the day. 

"This might look like drinking a cup of coffee in the morning and then only having green tea throughout the rest of the day," he writes. "Or slowly sipping your coffee in the morning, which may help you drink around 10 milligrams or so of caffeine at a time." For reference, it takes about 60 to 100 milligrams of caffeine to reach the optimal energy zone, so microdosing can help sustain and build that energy over time. 

7. Add nondairy milk.

Not a fan of black coffee but can't tolerate dairy milk? Enter: almond, oatmacadamia, cashew, hemp, coconut—you name it, it probably has a plant-milk form. These replacements can be particularly helpful for anyone following a plant-based diet. Plus, they taste pretty darn good (especially in a latte). 

Even culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D. (who prefers matcha over coffee), will enjoy the occasional oat milk latte, with a generous dash of cinnamon. 

8. Add some healthy fats. 

Adding grass-fed butter and/or MCT oils to your coffee, à la Bulletproof coffee, may increase focus, stabilize energy levels, and keep you fuller longer. To get all these benefits without the fuss of making coffee, grab these convenient on-the-go options

The takeaway.

There are plenty of ways to optimize your morning (or midafternoon) coffee. Simply changing the way you buy, store, and prepare your beans can help improve the flavor of black coffee. For those who need a little flavor boost without added sugars, incorporating collagen, healthy fats, and nondairy milks can enhance both health and taste. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
