8 Coffee-Boosting Hacks To Make Your Morning Brew Even Healthier

Coffee is a staple in so many people's morning (or even afternoon) routines. An often acquired taste, coffee lovers can agree that an energy boost is one of the top perks you can gather from the fan-favorite drink. Not to mention the antioxidant content, brain health support, and athletic performance aid coffee offers—your body really does benefit from a serving of java.

But what if you could take your coffee to the next level, adding even more nutritional value to your cup of joe? Here are just a few ways you can elevate your coffee, improving not only the taste but its impact on your well-being too: