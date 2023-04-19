Yes, coffee wakes you up—and that might be the main reason you drink it. But it can have positive effects on your health beyond that, too.

“Black coffee offers numerous health benefits as it contains more than 1,000 bioactive chemicals that can promote longevity,” says integrative medicine specialist and women’s health expert Betsy Greenleaf, DO.

Coffee is one of the most significant sources of polyphenols2 and phenolic acids in the developed world. Polyphenols act as antioxidants to protect your body from oxidative stress. This can help reduce your risk of a number of long-term health problems, like heart disease, inflammatory diseases, and cancer.

Here are some of the most significant health benefits of black coffee that have been studied by science—from brain function and cognition to gut health and weight loss: