Why You Should Try Mushroom Coffee + 7 Of The Best To Buy

Let me be clear: I appreciate a rich, bold, no-fuss cup of coffee as much as anyone around. That said, as health editor at mindbodygreen, I'm always on the lookout for ways to infuse my daily well-being routine with extra perks.

So when I began seeing more and more mushroom coffee products emerging, I was certainly intrigued—after all, plenty of nutritionists and functional medicine doctors recommend taking adaptogenic mushrooms for their scope of potential benefits.

To get a better sense of this mushroom moment, I chatted with experts, and gave these products a try for myself.