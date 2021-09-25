mindbodygreen

Food Trends
All About Mushroom Coffee: Benefits + 7 Best Brands To Buy

All About Mushroom Coffee: Benefits + 7 Best Brands To Buy

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Why You Should Try Mushroom Coffee + 7 Of The Best To Buy

Image by Alberto Bogo / Unsplash

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 25, 2021 — 0:23 AM

Let me be clear: I appreciate a rich, bold, no-fuss cup of coffee as much as anyone around. That said, as health editor at mindbodygreen, I'm always on the lookout for ways to infuse my daily well-being routine with extra perks.

So when I began seeing more and more mushroom coffee products emerging, I was certainly intrigued—after all, plenty of nutritionists and functional medicine doctors recommend taking adaptogenic mushrooms for their scope of potential benefits.

To get a better sense of this mushroom moment, I chatted with experts, and gave these products a try for myself.

What is mushroom coffee?

Let's back up for a second: Mushroom coffee is a mounting trend in the modern health food world—however it certainly isn't a novel beverage. Mushrooms have been used in traditional medicinal practices and functional medicine approaches for centuries, says Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.

More recently, according to information from Four Sigmatic, mushrooms were used as a coffee substitute in Finland (where their founders are from), during WWII when coffee beans weren’t available.

Now, there are more and more packaged mushroom coffee products hitting the shelves, in a variety of forms. Some contain a balanced blend of beans and mushrooms, and others include additional functional components. A few opt for tea or other energizing ingredients, in lieu of actual coffee. The common denominator? They all contain some form of ground medicinal mushrooms or extracts to contribute a host of potential health benefits.

Advertisement

Mushroom coffee benefits.

As mentioned, certain mushrooms have been a part of traditional medicinal practices, such as Traditional Chinese medicine, for many years.

"There are thousands of species of mushrooms, and their purported benefits range from supporting liver and heart health to enhancing energy and more," allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen.

While the benefits of mushrooms differ based on type—and research is still emerging—here are a few promising benefits to consider, from Moday and Davar:

probiotic+

probiotic+
Nix bloating & transform your gut health.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

What's more, opting for mushroom coffee may help balance out some of the unwanted side effects of caffeine, or even help cut back on coffee, if that's one of your goals. (You can also read more about specific mushroom varieties and potential benefits here.)

As an integrative dietitian, Davar says she uses medicinal mushrooms quite often. "One of my favorite ways to have mushrooms is in a mushroom latte, mixed with plant based milk." In other words: mushroom coffee.

Advertisement

Best mushroom coffee brands.

If you're interested in giving mushroom coffee a try, I've roundup up some great brands and products—I can personally vouch for all of these, plus Moday and Davar back up a number of these recs, too.

Mud/Wtr

Imagine your favorite chai latte...with the added benefit of medicinal mushrooms. That's exactly what you get with this delicious blend, which packs in organic chaga, reishi, lion’s mane, and cordyceps. The founder of Mud/Wtr created this functional beverage to help reduce his coffee dependence, while promoting calm and focus—so rather than coffee, it features organic black tea powder. For taste, there's also an spice blend of cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, cardamom, black pepper nutmeg, and cloves. Davar is a fan of this brand, in particular!

To drink: Blend a tablespoon of the powder with hot water or your favorite non-dairy beverage.

Mud/Wtr Starter Kit, Mud/Wtr ($40)

Mud/Wtr

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Ground Coffee

Four Sigmatic has a number of different mushroom coffee offerings (among other great products), but our personal pick is the ground coffee with lion's mane. Why? As Moday puts it: "I am a big fan of using lion's mane in particular, because of its far reaching effect on the brain." The combo of organic, Fair Trade, single-origin Arabica coffee beans and lion's mane (plus chaga mushrooms) is meant to help support energy levels and alertness, without a caffeine crash.

To drink: Brew this blend like you would standard ground coffee!

Mushroom Ground Coffee With Lion's Mane, Four Sigmatic ($16)

four sigmatic mushroom coffee

Deme Medicinal Mushroom + Cacao

Deme tastes like a delicious mocha coffee, but it's actually filled with strategically-sourced functional ingredients—including a variety of medicinal mushrooms. This particular blend features reishi, lion's mane, maitake, shitake, and turkey tail. It also has Fair Trade coffee, cinnamon, cacao, cayenne, and coconut milk powder.

To drink: Blend a packet of Deme with 5 ounces of hot water, stir, and enjoy!

Deme Medicinal Mushroom + Cacao, Deme ($9)

deme mushroom coffee

Earth & Star Black Black Cold Brew Coffee with Adaptogens

If canned cold brew is more your speed, this mushroom coffee from Earth & Star is a fantastic option. It features lion's mane, cordyceps, reishi, and chaga. According to the brand, they use this combination because they work well together to elevate the benefits. This brew also features L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, which has stress-relieving properties.

To drink: Grab a can and go!

Earth & Star Black Black Cold Brew Coffee With Adaptogens, Earth & Star $4.99/can

Earth & Star mushroom coffee

Daily Harvest Chaga + Chocolate Latte

I love these little ready-to-make latte pods from Daily Harvest. This option has a mix of organic cacao, chaga mushrooms, reishi mushrooms, coconut, vanilla, and a touch of natural sweetness from maple syrup. Plus, their new latte packaging is now made from 100% home compostable + recyclable material, made from plant-based renewable fiber.

To drink: Pop the latte pod them out of its container, blend with one cup of your favorite milk, and serve hot or cold.

DH Chaga + Chocolate Latte, Daily Harvest ($5.99/2 lattes)

DH Chaga Latte

Taika Black Coffee

Using a patented blend of five adaptogenic ingredients—theanine, ashwagandha, lion’s mane, cordyceps, and reishi—Taika aims to offer an easy-to-grab morning beverage with more benefits than traditional coffee. Plus, I can attest the canned coffee is pretty delicious, too.

To drink: Grab and sip!

Taika Black Coffee, Taika ($59 case of 12)

Taika latte

Califia Mushroom Coffee

Califia may be known for its wide variety of non-dairy milk, but they also have a lovely selection of packaged coffee. I'm a fan of this mushroom cold brew coffee they added to the lineup this year, with cordyceps & lion's mane extract.

To drink: Pour and sip!

Califia Unsweetened Mushroom Coffee With Cordyceps & Lion's Mane, Califia ($32/6-pack)

Califia Mushroom Coffee
Advertisement

Consider before buying.

As with any type of nutrition supplement, it's important to speak with your healthcare provider before adding mushroom coffee to your regimen—particularly if you're on any medications or have a pre-existing health condition.

If you do experience any side effects after drinking mushroom coffee, be sure to consult with your doctor.

What's more, while none of the products on this list contain added sugars or artificial ingredients, some options on the market do—so we recommend eyeing the label before buying any pre-made mushroom coffee.

The takeaway

Mushroom coffee is a beverage made from adaptogenic mushrooms, either in powdered form or via an extract. Sometimes the drink contains cold brew or ground coffee, while other times this beverage can simply feature mushrooms and other functional ingredients. This can be a great option if you're looking to get more benefits out of your morning cup of coffee, or even cut back on caffeine. Just be sure to speak to your healthcare provider if you're on any medications or have an existing health condition, before giving these earthy beverages a try.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The 3 Supplements This Celebrity Nutritionist Never Leaves Home Without

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
The 3 Supplements This Celebrity Nutritionist Never Leaves Home Without
Food Trends

This Trick Will Give Your Coffee Pumpkin Spice Flavor, Without The Added Sugar

Eliza Sullivan
This Trick Will Give Your Coffee Pumpkin Spice Flavor, Without The Added Sugar
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Routines

A Quick Upper Body Move That's Sure To Get Your Triceps Burning

Sarah Regan
A Quick Upper Body Move That's Sure To Get Your Triceps Burning
Home

7 Super-Cozy Bedsheet Sets That’ll Keep You Cool Throughout The Night

Emma Loewe
7 Super-Cozy Bedsheet Sets That’ll Keep You Cool Throughout The Night
Beauty

4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Collagen Powder Taste Amazing

Jamie Schneider
4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Collagen Powder Taste Amazing
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Best Way To Get Enough Vitamin D On A Vegan Diet May Surprise You

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
The Best Way To Get Enough Vitamin D On A Vegan Diet May Surprise You
Personal Growth

3 Ways To Avoid Falling Into The Trap Of Perfectionism, From A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
3 Ways To Avoid Falling Into The Trap Of Perfectionism, From A Psychologist
Integrative Health

These 10 Factors Affect Your Individual Response To Vitamin D

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
These 10 Factors Affect Your Individual Response To Vitamin D
Love

What Does It Really Mean To Be Passive-Aggressive? Here Are Some Examples

Sarah Regan
What Does It Really Mean To Be Passive-Aggressive? Here Are Some Examples
Beauty

These 11 Expert-Backed Tips Will Help Frizzy Hair — No Matter The Hair Type

Michelle Rostamian
These 11 Expert-Backed Tips Will Help Frizzy Hair — No Matter The Hair Type
Beauty

The Sneaky Reason Your Skin Dries Out As You Get Older

Alexandra Engler
The Sneaky Reason Your Skin Dries Out As You Get Older
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mushroom-coffee

Your article and new folder have been saved!