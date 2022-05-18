The 16 Best Supplements For Focus, Memory & More*
In our modern digital society, the ability to focus has become more and more difficult. We have to not only worry about physical distractions (e.g., a dog barking, a chatty coworker, the construction crew working next door), but also think about the constant attack of notifications and alerts from our email, social media accounts, text messages, and more. If you’re having trouble focusing, there’s nothing wrong with you—and you’re certainly not alone.
The bad news? Digital technology isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so we have to learn to adapt to our growing list of distractions. The good news is that there are quite a few innovative focus supplements on the market that can help your brain cut through the constant noise to find a peaceful, concentrated state.*
Whether you’re looking to support your cognitive function, bolster your energy levels, improve your memory, or increase your attention span, these cutting-edge supplements can help you stay sharp and focused on the task at hand.* Better yet, we've done the hard work for you by uncovering the best focus and concentration supplements available on the market today.
Quick List
Why take a supplement for focus and concentration?
How do you know if a focus and concentration supplement can help you in the first place? Simply put, you may benefit from a focus supplement if you want to be more focused in any (or all!) areas of your life. That can mean your job, hobbies, classes, or less obvious moments—like driving, lifting weights, or running around the backyard with your kids. Being focused means feeling energized in both mind and body, but it also means feeling motivated, uplifted, and ready to take on the day.
The focus and concentration supplements on this list promote the more traditional aspects of cognitive function (e.g., mental acuity, memory, neuronal health, attention) but many also target unexpected areas of health, such as athletic performance and mood support.* Try one out for yourself; you may find the brain health benefits to reach far beyond what you imagined a supplement could do for you.
How we picked these supplements:
We searched for brands with nootropic ingredients that deliver cognitive benefits proven by science.
You can trust the products included in this list have the best forms and doses—no “sprinkling” over here!
While not every formula can be 100% derived from plants, we found products that feature as many botanicals, herbs, and phytonutrient ingredients as possible.
We prioritize brands with a clear emphasis on quality testing (purity and potency) with products that feature high-quality active ingredients and “other ingredient” lists that are short and clean.
mbg's picks for the best focus & concentration supplements
Best overall: mindbodygreen focus+
Pros
- Plant-origin caffeine
- Botanical synergy
- Instant & sustained energy
Cons
- Can't be taken at night
If you need sustained energy and focus, the answer is focus+. In just one capsule, focus+ delivers instant- and extended-release caffeine from organic whole coffee berry and green coffee beans, plus Panax ginseng, guarana seed extract, L-theanine (as Suntheanine®), and vitamin B12 (in its bioactive methylcobalamin form). Whether you’re working or working out, this breakthrough, vegetarian nootropic supplement delivers clean, sustainable energy to your cells, mind, and body. Say goodbye to that "afternoon slump" feeling of mental tiredness—this formula combines clinically researched botanicals and bioactives with time-release technology to energize you throughout the day, without the caffeine crash or jitters. Get ready to tap into your full brain-body potential to improve your productivity and performance, every day!*
Best liquid: MaryRuth Organics Adrenal & Focus
Pros
- Unique botanical blend
- Sugar-free formula
Cons
- 30 drops per serving
- Earthy taste
Stress can get in the way of our ability to optimally focus. When our fight-or-flight response becomes engaged by too many stressors, our adrenals can often use some extra love. That's where MaryRuth's Organic Adrenal & Focus liquid drops come in. This unique combination of 10 botanicals (i.e., astragalus root, wood betony herb, ginkgo leaf, eleuthero root, gotu kola herb, rhodiola root, licorice root, lavender flower, spearmint leaf, and passionflower leaf) features herbs with adaptogenic and nervine properties. Translation? They help improve resilience to stressors and soothe the nervous system, which clears noise to focus on what matters. These earthy liquid tincture drops can be taken directly in one's mouth or added to a beverage (like your morning smoothie).*
Best chew: HumanN SuperBeets® Memory + Focus
Pros
- No synthetic dyes
- No artificial sweeteners
- No preservatives
Cons
- Added sugars
Cerebral blood flow (i.e., getting blood to your brain) is also important for focus and concentration. This SuperBeets® brainpower chew is like an antioxidant superfood for circulation. The hero ingredient, beet root powder, is complemented by the polyphenol resveratrol and decaffeinated coffee fruit extract. This brain-centric trio of ingredients promotes blood flow to the brain for keen focus in just one 20-calorie blueberry-pomegranate-flavored chew. For carb conscious folks: Each chew nets four grams of carbs, including two grams of added sugars from tapioca syrup and raw cane sugar, plus stevia leaf extract for added sweetness.*
Best gummy: No. 8 Focus
Pros
- Plant-based ingredients
- Elevated flavor profile
Cons
- 4 gummies per serving
- Added sugars
If you're looking for a mindful treat, check out these matcha and mint flavored gummies from No. 8. You'll receive active ingredient phosphatidylserine (derived from sunflower seed lecithin), all wrapped in a carrageenan gummy base. Promoting concentration and cognitive function, this innovative brain gummy is designed for "parents making the most of naptime and dreamers on a deadline." The four-gummy serving size (45 calories) includes 11 grams of carbohydrates (and 5 grams of sugar), but no synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. The elevated flavor profile, chlorophyll-derived green hue, and recyclable packaging infuse some fun into your mental wellness ritual.*
Best powder: INBLOOM Brain Flow
Pros
- Features organic ingredients
- Adaptogenic blend
- Cocoa flavor notes
Cons
- Long list of "other" ingredients
INBLOOM's Brain Flow blend delivers four brain health-loving botanicals: gingko leaf extract, organic ashwagandha root extract, bacopa whole herb extract, and organic lion's mane mushroom. In two scoops (25 calories), you receive a meaningful dose of diverse adaptogenic and nootropic plants for cognition and clarity. The taste is led by organic cocoa and complemented by earthy undertones and natural flavors, plus sweetness inputs from stevia leaf and monk fruit extracts. Guar, tapioca, and silica also make up the full ingredients list. Blend into hot and cold liquids, or incorporate into smoothies or bowls. Bonus: The brand uses sustainable packaging, like this enviropouch that can be used on its own or to refill your sleek Brain Flow jar.*
Best omega-3: mindbodygreen omega-3 potency+
Pros
- No fishy aftertaste
- ORIVO 3rd party certification
Cons
- Contains fish (food allergen)
Your daily must-have essential for brain health, omega-3 potency+ delivers critical neuroprotective fatty acids EPA and DHA that support brain structure, communication, and function. For your cognitive health and concentration needs, leverage the full-potency 1,500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA in their triglyceride form (i.e., the optimal, most bioavailable form) in each serving of omega-3 potency+. Sustainably sourced from sea to softgel, this premium fish oil comes from 100% wild-caught, cold-water anchovies from the South Pacific, with third party verified ORIVO certification technology for authenticity. Plus, organic lemon oil and organic rosemary for the freshest experience (and no aftertaste).*
Best amino acid blend: Pure Encapsulations Cognitive Aminos
Pros
- Unique amino acid precursor blend
Cons
- Plastic bottle
- Relatively pricey for amino acids
Amino acids, aka protein building blocks, play an important role in the transmission of neurons throughout your central nervous system and body that support your daily brain function. (Pretty important stuff.) That's why Pure Encapsulations bottled up the power of these protein constituent bioactives into its Cognitive Aminos supplement. In each two-capsule serving, you receive a helpful dose of five amino acid precursor compounds: phenylalanine, taurine, tyrosine, carnitine, and tryptophan. From neurotransmitter activity and mental acuity to mood balance and even immune resilience, these aminos are useful and agile tools for you to take advantage of for brain health.*
Best nootropic blend: Neurohacker Collective Qualia Mind™
Pros
- Comprehensive formula
- Multidimensional brain support
Cons
- 7 capsules per serving
- High price point
Neurohackers, look no further than Qualia Mind™. The supplement is overflowing with nootropic capabilities; you’ll receive brain-centric vitamins, botanicals, amino acids, and other bioactives to help get your concentration on. Designed with mental performance in mind, this is a full-on regimen (read: seven capsules daily) powered by B vitamins, carnitine, artichoke leaf, velvet bean, rhodiola root extract, and loads more. In fact, you'll find 28 total active ingredients that deliver various brain-supporting actions—such as focus, memory, and mental clarity and acuity.*
Best ergogenic workout aid: Nootripure Infinergii
Pros
- Athletic focus
- Creative combination formula
Cons
- 4 capsules per serving
- High price point
- Individual packaging
Performance and achievement and flow—oh my! Infinergii is an athlete-focused supplement that's all about controlled energy, targeted focus, and peak performance. From staying cool and collected in stressful situations to chipping away at training goals, this blend is here for it. The combination of active ingredients in this nutraceutical spans electrolyte minerals, B vitamins, amino acids, adaptogenic herbs (e.g., rhodiola and ashwagandha), and other key bioactives. Whether you're optimizing mental performance for an active lifestyle or reaching the next level of performance as an athlete, consider this option for a competitive advantage.*
Best for memory support: Designs for Health CogniAid™
Pros
- Plant-centric formula
- Memory & mood support
Cons
- Not recommended for pregnant women
Nothing is more distracting than a bit of brain fog. To directly complement your focus and concentration goals, this CogniAid™ supplement helps lift that occasional fog by supporting memory and mood. From the healthcare practitioner-focused brand Designs for Health, you receive an entourage of herbal extracts sourced from six unique botanicals: whole grape, wild blueberry, bacopa, ashwagandha, American ginseng, and huperzine A from toothed clubmoss extract—all in a two-capsule serving. Chock full of plant bioactives, this formula targets multiple brain mechanisms, from promoting healthy levels of neurotransmitter acetylcholine to supporting neuronal function and the transmission of nerve impulses (so your brain can stay sharp and send all those important messages!).*
Best neuronal support: Vthrive Advanced Nootropic Formula
Pros
- Neuronal support
- Bioactives + botanicals
Cons
- Rice flour excipient
When it comes to brain support and cognitive health at the cellular level, you have to consider neurons (aka nerve cells). Vthrive's Advanced Nootropic Formula is unique in the brain supplement space because it’s neuron-centric. In addition to a mid-range dose of fermentation-derived citicoline for focus and concentration, you also receive an array of plants that are literally rooted in science for multifunctional nervous system support. Specifically, the formula features extracts from bacopa whole plant, Alpinia galanga (aka Thai ginger or galangal), ginkgo biloba leaf, and decaffeinated coffee fruit. Each two-capsule serving of these phytonutrients leverages the power of these ingredients to promote healthy neuronal development, function, and rejuvenation.*
Best adaptogenic mushroom blend: ATH Shrooms
Pros
- Nootropic mushrooms
- Organic ingredients
Cons
- Rice powder excipient
As the product name aptly summarizes, this product is all about shrooms. Hawaiian sports nutrition brand ATH created this functional mushroom blend to deliver adaptogenic actions that combat stressors and elevate cognitive performance. In each two-capsule serving, you receive 400 milligrams of each organic mushroom extract (plus their healthy, bioactive beta glucan fibers), including organic chaga, cordyceps, lion's mane, and maitake species. While the mainstay benefits of this formula are mental focus and alertness, the added immune support benefits are a welcome bonus.*
Best polyphenol blend: Life Extension® Optimized Resveratrol
Pros
- Low price point
- Phytonutrient-centric formula
Cons
- Plastic bottle
Macro- and micronutrients might get all the attention, but phytonutrients are just as critical (and definitely deserve a place in your brain health ritual). In this phytonutrient-laden, plant-centric formula from Life Extension®, polyphenols are celebrated. Your brain—and heart—say 'thank you.' In addition to supporting mitochondrial function, cellular longevity, and healthy aging, these antioxidant plant bioactives boast neuroprotective properties so you can get after the task at hand. In just one capsule, you receive resveratrol, quercetin, grape and wild blueberry complex, and the unique plant flavonol fisetin from the Japanese wax tree.*
Best for kids & teens: Garden of Life Attention & Focus for Kids
Pros
- Zero grams of sugar
- Features organic ingredients
- Kid-friendly delivery format & flavor profile
Cons
- Plastic container
- Contains tree nuts (food allergen)
Adults aren't the only ones who need some help getting in the zone! This compelling pediatric supplement promotes attention and focus via brain-supporting nutrients, phytonutrients, and probiotics for children (4 years plus) and teens. Along with kid-friendly doses of vitamins C and D3, each serving of two watermelon-berry-flavored chewable tablets provides a trio of organic botanicals (amla fruit extract, wild blueberry, and pine bark extract), plus two probiotic strains (Lactobacillus plantarum Lp-115 and Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG). While the product is free of peanuts, the tree nut allergen consideration is due to the organic coconut oil powder (coconuts are technically tree nuts).*
Best budget: Gaia Herbs Nootropic Focus™
Pros
- Price point
- Herbal expert brand
- Certified B corporation
Cons
- Only 20 servings per bottle
There are too many distractions nowadays. Enter: Gaia Herbs nootropic supplement for focus. Made in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, this competitively priced brain health supplement embraces a revitalizing and adaptogenic blend of herbal extracts, which includes saffron, ginkgo biloba, organic lemon balm, and organic spearmint. Encapsulated in its signature vegan liquid capsules, this combination of botanicals supports your ability to stay sharp and concentrated on what matters most. Gaia recommends taking two capsules (the serving size) one to two times daily, so the 20 servings in each bottle might go fast.*
Best bundle: Bulletproof™ Brain Power Bundle
Pros
- Mitochondrial support
- Keto friendly
- No artificial colors or preservatives
Cons
- Plastic packaging
- Excess packaging
If biohacking were a sport, Bulletproof™ would gain professional status. And how about some neurohacking? Yep, that's where the Brain Power Bundle comes in full force. This combination of liquid and capsule products is ready to unleash some one-two cognitive punches on you: brain and body energy, plus focus and attention. It also supports the efficiency of our mitochondria (aka the energy powerhouse organelles in our cells). You'll find ingredients like whole coffee fruit extract (which includes 50 milligrams of caffeine), plus medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oil), and modest doses of cellular antioxidants coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ). You won't find artificial colors, preservatives, or as Bulletproof™ puts it: "any other junk." We respect that.*
Focus Supplement FAQs
What is a nootropic?
In the world of dietary supplements, a "nootropic" refers to a nutrient, botanical phytonutrient, or bioactive that can act in helpful ways in the central nervous system (specifically, the brain) to enhance cognitive functions and promote overall neurological health. Nootropic actions confer "brain power" in the broadest sense. This can look like focus and concentration, mental energy and alertness, mental precision and performance, and more.*
What time of the day should I take a focus supplement?
It’s always best to follow the instructions printed on the label of your chosen focus supplement. That said, depending on your intended use (e.g., studying for an exam all day versus getting in an energizing workout) and your body’s unique design, different times of the day may work best for you and your needs. Many of these products also feature caffeine and other energizing ingredients, so you should make sure to take those supplements well before bedtime to maintain optimal sleep hygiene.*
The takeaway.
Whether you’re looking for more focus in the classroom, at the office, or somewhere in between, these top-notch focus and concentration supplements can help you tackle any task you encounter with mental ease.* To learn more about the specific benefits of mindbodygreen’s focus supplement, check out our supplement editor's personal experience with focus+ here.
