In our modern digital society, the ability to focus has become more and more difficult. We have to not only worry about physical distractions (e.g., a dog barking, a chatty coworker, the construction crew working next door), but also think about the constant attack of notifications and alerts from our email, social media accounts, text messages, and more. If you’re having trouble focusing, there’s nothing wrong with you—and you’re certainly not alone.

The bad news? Digital technology isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so we have to learn to adapt to our growing list of distractions. The good news is that there are quite a few innovative focus supplements on the market that can help your brain cut through the constant noise to find a peaceful, concentrated state.*