When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

While all brain-centric nutrients are important to dive into, there’s one vital group of vitamins we believe aren’t discussed (or prioritized) nearly enough. That’s right—today, we’re talking about the B vitamin family (aka a B complex).

The brain uses 20% of the body’s total energy expenditure, making it the most metabolically active organ in the body. B vitamins play a massive role in energy metabolism, which is why they are precisely regulated by the brain’s homeostatic mechanisms to maintain high concentrations.*

For example, folate (aka vitamin B9) is seen in the brain at a concentration four times higher than in the blood, while concentrations of biotin and pantothenic acid (aka vitamins B7 and B5) are 50 times higher in the brain.

While the B vitamins may be known best for the work they do to orchestrate energy metabolism (i.e., gaining ATP cellular energy currency from the foods we eat each day), they’re also helpful in a myriad of other areas.*