 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
These Surprising Vitamins Support The Brain (In More Ways Than One)
|
Expert Reviewed These Surprising Vitamins Support The Brain (In More Ways Than One)

These Surprising Vitamins Support The Brain (In More Ways Than One)

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

Image by TRINETTE REED / Stocksy

March 5, 2022 — 22:31 PM

While all brain-centric nutrients are important to dive into, there’s one vital group of vitamins we believe aren’t discussed (or prioritized) nearly enough. That’s right—today, we’re talking about the B vitamin family (aka a B complex).

The brain uses 20% of the body’s total energy expenditure, making it the most metabolically active organ in the body. B vitamins play a massive role in energy metabolism, which is why they are precisely regulated by the brain’s homeostatic mechanisms to maintain high concentrations.* 

For example, folate (aka vitamin B9) is seen in the brain at a concentration four times higher than in the blood, while concentrations of biotin and pantothenic acid (aka vitamins B7 and B5) are 50 times higher in the brain.

While the B vitamins may be known best for the work they do to orchestrate energy metabolism (i.e., gaining ATP cellular energy currency from the foods we eat each day), they’re also helpful in a myriad of other areas.* 

How B vitamins bolster central nervous system health.

Affecting everything from memory and cellular signaling to mood and sleep, B vitamins are quite comprehensive in their scope of work throughout the central nervous system.* 

Here are three ways B vitamins help promote a healthy brain.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Support cognitive function.

Our brains mainly run off of glucose, and neurons require a constant supply from the blood. Biotin helps manage the delivery and metabolism of glucose in the brain to bolster glucose homeostasis.* 

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Built-in B complex to support brain health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
ultimate multivitamin+

The two flavoprotein coenzymes derived from riboflavin—FMN and FAD—are vital to delivering enough oxygen to the brain so it can send nerve signals and messages to the rest of the body.* Without B vitamins, the brain simply wouldn’t get the oxygen and nutrients it crucially needs.* 

In an equally comprehensive fashion, pantothenic acid, niacin, and thiamin support overall cognitive function by promoting the structural integrity and performance of brain cells.* Additionally, thiamin provides energy to nerve cells and aids in the production of myelin (aka the insulation around nerves).* 

Last but certainly not least, vitamin B6, niacin, and riboflavin offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties—all of which support a healthy, well-functioning brain and promote whole-body health.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Provide mood support.

In many ways, we are able to regulate our emotions and navigate our feelings thanks to the diverse family of B vitamins.

Most B vitamins—including thiamin, pantothenic acid, folate, and vitamins B6 and B12—are involved in neurotransmitter production.* Neurotransmitters help neurons communicate with each other and affect our overall mood and emotional health. 

Here are some of the neurotransmitters that B vitamins help synthesize:*

  • Serotonin regulates mood and happiness.
  • Norepinephrine prepares the brain for action and improves energy and attentiveness.
  • Dopamine ​​impacts mood and feelings of reward and motivation.
  • Gamma-aminobutyric acid (aka GABA) attaches to a protein in the brain (GABA receptor) to produce a calming effect and decreases certain nervous system activity to invoke a more relaxed state.

3. Promote healthy sleep.

It turns out that these essential water-soluble B vitamins not only promotes a stable mood, but also helps you wind down after a long day so you can have restful sleep each night.*

B vitamins like B6 also help convert neurotransmitters into melatonin, an endogenous hormone that modulates your circadian rhythm and the timing of your sleep schedule.* Additionally, niacin promotes a healthy sleep architecture—i.e., the structural organization of different sleep cycles and stages—while biotin helps regulate thyroid and adrenal activity to help stabilize your mood and promote good sleep.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line.

If you’re aiming for optimal cognitive function, mood stability, and sleep quality, you definitely don’t want to miss out on your B vitamins.* But getting the full array of B vitamins at efficacious doses from diet alone can prove…challenging. (There are eight of them, after all!)

Since B vitamins are water soluble, you need to make sure you’re replenishing them each and every day through diet, and of course, a smart supplement (like mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+, which includes high-potency doses of all eight B vitamins in their bioactive forms, included methylated folic acid and B12, for optimized efficacy) removes the guesswork to help you reap all the incredible brain health benefits they offer.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Built-in B complex to support brain health.*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Built-in B complex to support brain health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
ultimate multivitamin+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)
Integrative Health

Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research
Functional Food

A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump
Beauty

Add This To Your Shower For An Extra-Soothing, Spa-Like Rinse

Hannah Frye
Add This To Your Shower For An Extra-Soothing, Spa-Like Rinse
Personal Growth

12 Signs You Grew Up With A Narcissistic Mother & How It May Affect You Today

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
12 Signs You Grew Up With A Narcissistic Mother & How It May Affect You Today
Beauty

A Dermatologist Says She Never Travels Without This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm

Hannah Frye
A Dermatologist Says She Never Travels Without This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Beauty

This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All
Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
Integrative Health

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending
Integrative Health

5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)
Spirituality

Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?

Sarah Regan
Could This Surprising Habit Be The Key To Boosting Your Mental Health?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/b-vitamins-support-brain-health-and-function
ultimate multivitamin+

Built-in B complex to support brain health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!