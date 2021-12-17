You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of *Every* B Vitamin: 10 Foods To Eat ASAP

Whether you’ve recently gone vegan or are looking to optimize your nutrition as an omnivore, B vitamins are essential for overall health. As a cluster of eight vitamins, they’re responsible for everything from muscle to cognitive function, says dietician Elana Natker, M.S., R.D.

Here’s the thing about B vitamins: Because they’re water-soluble and not stored by the body, vitamin B complex supplements are often unfairly dubbed “expensive pee” because they tend to turn our urine fluorescent yellow when consumed in excess, according to Valerie Goldberg Libraty, RDN, owner of No Diet Dietitian. But they’re so much more than that, she says, noting that they’re essential in numerous metabolic reactions and red blood cell, DNA, and brain health. “I like to think of water-soluble vitamins [like vitamin B] like a pinball machine,” says Goldberg Libraty. “They bounce around and do their thing before they’re excreted.”