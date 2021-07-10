Can You Take Collagen & Biotin Together? What The Experts Tell Us

When starting a supplement routine, there are no shortage of questions to answer. One of the more common questions we tend to get is what supplement ingredients play well together. Well, that comes down to two additional questions. First is are they safe and stable to take together—meaning they won't have counterproductive interactions or lessen each other's impact. The second is do they work toward a common health support goal or even synergistically to help each other be more effective and bioavailable?

Well, certain actives tend to be common supplement duos, as is the case with collagen and biotin. So let's get into how and why they're formulated together.