Vertical ridges, on the other hand, can happen for a multitude of reasons, not all of them preventable. First up: aging. Unfortunately, those ridges might just be a byproduct of the natural aging process, especially if they're super subtle and seem to stick around. It makes sense—our nails are vulnerable to the same harmful players that cause our skin texture to appear dimpled (things like sun exposure, loss of collagen, and oxidative stress).

Your tips can also experience your run-of-the-mill dryness; if you notice the edges of your nails start to split along with those vertical lines, your nails might simply be trying to tell you that they're parched. As Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a wellness nail care brand with New York studios—explains, "Skin dryness can cause ridges on your nails, as your body's way of trying to communicate with you." Especially if you tend to use drying products on those tips or wash your hands a bunch (which may very well be all of us right now), you might start to see those grooves pop up.

And because beauty always has an internal moment, those ridges could also signify nutrition imbalances. If you've recently embarked on a new diet, check in with your nails—those divots could be important signs that the new eating plan might not be working for your body. "Nails are made of mainly hardened proteins," Lin explains. (Namely, a protein called keratin). "When we're low in protein, calcium, or other vitamins, that can sometimes show up on your fingernails with vertical lines." And on a similar beat, stress can also come into play: Just as how stress can lead to temporary hair shedding, your nails can become ridged and brittle as well, according to Lin.