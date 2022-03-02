Just like your skin can become cracked and rough to the touch, the ridges in your nails can experience some dryness. The good news is, you can help them in similar ways: "Apply moisturizer to your fingernails just as you do to your hands," Zeichner notes. That said, oils are your friends: Try massaging some jojoba oil, coconut oil, or argan oil onto your nails to moisturize and soften the surface. But you don't have to shell out extra cash for nail-specific products (although, here are more than a few options if you're interested). Rather, "you can use the same types of oils that you apply to hydrate your face," Zeichner adds. Allow us to reemphasize: Nail care and skin care are two sides of the same coin.