6 Nutrients You Should Eat Daily For Long, Healthy Hair

Having long, healthy hair begins on the inside. "The nourishment of hair depends on the nutrients supplied from our diet and on the intake of oxygen from the air," explains Lucy Vincent, founder of sans[ceuticals], an award-winning clean hair-care line. "The health of growing hair depends wholly on what we eat and break down in the bloodstream and the circulation of blood to the scalp, which may be improved by massage. Hair consists mainly of the protein keratin, which, like other proteins, is built up from smaller units called amino acids. During digestion, protein foods such as eggs, meat, fish, and milk are broken down into amino acids. These are circulated into the bloodstream, sorted, and rearranged to be built up into keratin in the cells of the hair." All of that is to say: Our hair is what we eat. With that in mind, we asked Lucy to share the top nutrients she recommends consuming regularly for long, healthy hair: