Before jumping into the potential health benefits of bone broth, let’s back up and talk about what bone broth actually is.

Bone broth is a savory liquid that’s made by simmering animal bones and connective tissue in water for an extended period of time.

Most bone broths also include vegetables, some spices for flavor, and a small amount of apple cider vinegar, which helps release the nutrients from the bones while they cook.

While you may hear the terms “bone broth” and “stock” used interchangeably, one of the main things that sets bone broth apart from regular broth or stock is simmering time.

Unlike stock, which can be made in just a couple of hours, bone broth usually simmers for at least 12 to 24 hours. This allows ample time for the collagen protein, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and bone marrow to be released from the bones.

Of course, the bones are the major source of nutrients in bone broth, that’s why it’s very different from vegetable broth, which is made with a combination of vegetables and water.

While vegetable stock can certainly be nutritious, it doesn’t contain collagen, amino acids, or some of the other protein-specific nutrient compounds you’ll find in bone broth.

Naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. points out that bone broth benefits lie in its unique nutritional makeup. According to Petrucci, bone broth is rich in compounds that are difficult to get from other foods, like: