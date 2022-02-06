Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) is the human brain's main inhibitory neurotransmitter. This non-protein amino acid neurotransmitter balances out excitatory neurotransmitters like glutamine to help get the body into a calm state.*

Our brains are filled with GABA receptors. When activated, these receptors trigger a chain reaction that reduces neural firing and brain cell activity. "GABA interaction with its receptors increases the threshold for cells to become reactive. It relaxes the cells and inhibits reactivity," explains integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D..

When this happens, our stress response dulls, our brains quiet down, and we slip into rest and relaxation mode. Exercising, eating a healthy diet, and practicing relaxation techniques are all ways to support healthy GABA levels in the body naturally. For times when you want to activate this calming response on demand—say, right before bed—you can also take a targeted source: supplemental GABA.*

While endogenous (naturally produced) GABA is more effective at activating inhibitory brain receptors, there is promising evidence that supplemental GABA can also cross the blood-brain barrier and contribute to a relaxation response, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.* Though, as concluded in a 2020 systemic review, more research is needed since there have been variable study designs and some with small sample sizes in clinicals testing GABA supplements and sleep.