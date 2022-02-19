Magnesium is an essential mineral to the human body that has an important role in energy production, bone development, muscle contraction, and much more.*

"The ability of our nerves to transmit signals throughout our entire central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, etc!) is dependent on magnesium. The metabolism of carbohydrates and fats for ATP energy requires magnesium. The regulation of blood pressure and heart rate directly involves magnesium. This mineral is even required for the production of DNA, RNA, and proteins. Talk about ubiquitously important,"* explains mbg's Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

Our bodies cannot produce magnesium, so we must consume this essential macromineral daily through diet. This can be easier said than done, as some industrial agricultural practices strip the essential mineral out of food. It's estimated that 43% of U.S. adults currently fail to meet their daily needs through diet alone. Ferira expounds on this stat: "To put this magnesium deficit in further perspective, we're talking about over 100 million adults failing to achieve their nutritional requirements daily."

The magnesium in our bodies also tends to naturally dip as we age, due to reduced intestinal absorption, reduced bone storage, and excess urinary loss. This makes maintaining healthy magnesium levels a lifelong endeavor for many.