The Right Amount Of Magnesium To Take For Deep Sleep—But No Grogginess*

The Right Amount Of Magnesium To Take For Deep Sleep — Sans Groggy Wakeup
Over 30% of people in the U.S. don't get enough quality sleep according to the CDC. Restless nights, while increasingly common, can contribute to a variety of health issues. If sleep is something you struggle with, reducing your caffeine intake, avoiding screens before bed, setting a more regular nightly schedule, and making your bedroom more conducive to rest could help. And if you're already doing all these things and still struggle to catch quality zzz's, it may be time to consider supplementing with a natural sleep aid.
Two of the most common ones you'll find are the mighty M's: melatonin and magnesium. While melatonin can help you fall asleep (and is a good thing to pack for jet lag if you're traveling across time zones), it doesn't do much in the way of improving sleep quality or quantity. That's why some people who take it experience grogginess and fatigue upon waking. Magnesium, on the other hand, can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed.*
"[Magnesium] is a natural muscle relaxant, so it helps the whole body calm down," functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., explains on the mindbodygreen podcast.* "It also lowers blood pressure. So it does basically all the things that you want to do to get the body ready for sleep and to help maintain sleep.*"
There are many types of magnesium supplements on the market, with magnesium glycinate being the most rigorously studied one for sleep. A combination of magnesium and the amino acid glycine, it's been shown to help with insomnia and stress management in clinical trials.*
OK, I'm sold on magnesium glycinate. How much of it do I need to take to sleep better?
The NIH recommends that adults cap their supplemental magnesium uptake (i.e., the amount we get in things other than food) at 350 mg per day—so you'll want to stay below that number. As long as you don't have impaired kidney function, taking slightly more magnesium than this won't necessarily be harmful, but it might cause unpleasant side effects like diarrhea and abdominal cramping—though these are more common with other forms of magnesium, like carbonate, chloride, gluconate, and oxide, than they are with magnesium glycinate.
