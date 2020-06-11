It's important to note that the stages don't occur in order. We go through stage one, two, and three, then back to two, before entering REM sleep. This takes about 90 minutes. After REM sleep, we go back to stage two again to repeat the cycle. So this leaves us with the question: Is there a stage that we should try to wake up during in the morning?

According to Girardin Jean-Louis, Ph.D, professor of population health and psychiatry at NYU, it is ideal to wake up after a full sleep cycle—though it's hard to train your body to do that. "If one comes to the end of a full night’s sleep, one wakes up naturally—that’s the ideal way to wake up," he says. "It is difficult to train oneself to wake up during any stage of sleep (since one is no longer aware of one’s surroundings), unless conditioned with an alarm."

Rebecca Robbins Ph.D, sleep researcher and co-author of Sleep for Success! adds, "The most important thing to do before drawing attention to your wake-up time is to ensure you are spending enough time to get the sleep your brain and body need."