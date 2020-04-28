8 Tips For The Most Restorative And Peaceful Sleep

If you're struggling to fall asleep, choosing a high-quality magnesium supplement may be able to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.* Low levels of magnesium have been linked to decreased melatonin production—which is one of the most important hormones for sleep.*

Some formula's, including mindbodygreen's sleep support+ supplement feature PharmaGABA, which is a neurotransmitter tied to natural sleep quality, for more peaceful sleep.*