8 Tips For The Most Restorative And Peaceful Sleep

8 Tips For The Most Restorative And Peaceful Sleep

Robert Rosenberg, D.O., FFCP
Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Center By Robert Rosenberg, D.O., FFCP
Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Center
Medical director of the Sleep Disorders Center of Prescott Valley, Arizona and sleep medicine consultant for Mountain Heart Health Services in Flagstaff, Arizona. Robert is board certified in sleep medicine, pulmonary medicine, and internal medicine.
Bright & Sunny Bedroom

Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy

Last updated on April 28, 2020
Last updated on April 28, 2020

Sleep issues can be devastating to overall health and well-being, as anyone who's suffered a night of tossing and turning knows. And when levels of stress are high—such as coping with our current global pandemic—it can be difficult to sleep soundly. While it's frustrating to live with insomnia and other sleeping difficulties, there are a number of strategies to help you get restful, peaceful sleep.

1. Turn off the blue light one hour before bedtime.

Blue light can be disturbing to your body when trying to go to sleep because it immediately shuts down your production of melatonin, the major sleep hormone that we produce at night. Sources of blue light include computers, tablets, cell phones, video games, and television.

2. Consider a sleep-promoting supplement.

If you're struggling to fall asleep, choosing a high-quality magnesium supplement may be able to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.* Low levels of magnesium have been linked to decreased melatonin production—which is one of the most important hormones for sleep.*

Some formula's, including mindbodygreen's sleep support+ supplement feature PharmaGABA, which is a neurotransmitter tied to natural sleep quality, for more peaceful sleep.*

3. Avoid caffeine later in the day.

Many of us fail to realize how much caffeine can impair our ability to get to sleep and remain asleep. Most people take four to six hours to metabolize caffeine. However, many take much longer. Caffeine blocks the ability of a sleep-promoting chemical called adenosine to work. So if you're having trouble sleeping soundly, you may want to think twice about that evening coffee.

4. Check that thermostat.

Many studies have indicated that room temperatures of between 62 and 70 degrees may work best for sleeping, and the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) recommends around 65 degrees. The reason is that our core body temperature drops at night and sends a signal to the brain that it's time to sleep. A warm room can inhibit this process.

5. Park your worries in another room.

Don’t take your worries or your work into the bedroom. In my book, Sleep Soundly Every Night, Feel Fantastic Every Day, I describe a technique called constructive worrying. At least three hours before bed, write down your concerns and your solutions. Then put them in a desk drawer and leave them there for the night.

6. Make sure your alarm clocks are heard, not seen.

The alarm clock should be in your bedroom to wake you up in the morning. However, if the clock is in your eye line, you may find yourself anxiously glancing at it, and ruminating about “when will I get to sleep” or “how many hours of sleep do I have left". If you're having trouble getting to sleep, put that clock where it can be heard but out of sight.

7. Exercise regularly.

Many studies have shown that those who exercise regularly go to sleep easier and sleep more soundly than their sedentary friends. Consider adding yoga, Pilates, or an at-home bodyweight workout to your routine.

8. Relax those muscles.

There's a technique I'm a big fan of called progressive muscle relaxation. It's a sequential tensing and relaxation of various muscle groups accompanied by rhythmic breathing. It is simple to learn and very effective. It accomplishes two things: One, relaxing muscles relieves tension, which in turn relaxes the mind and helps promote peaceful sleep. Two, the very activity takes your mind off everything else and serves as a form of meditation.

These are just some of the things you can do to help you sleep soundly. The crucial point is to realize how important sleep is to good mental and physical health. So please make sleep a priority.

