We Spent Over A Year Testing The Best Cold Plunge Tubs: Our 5 Top Picks
Cold water therapy and ice baths have been popular among athletes and the biohacker community for years (we're looking at you, Huberman). But as predicated in our 2023 wellness forecast, the practice has gone mainstream and the best cold plunge tubs are in high demand.
The health benefits of cold water exposure—improved stress resilience, muscle recovery, and mood—make this practice worth the chilly plunge. And while some people like a cold shower, a cold plunge tub pool is the best option for keeping water at the ideal temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, active chiller systems keep water moving to prevent your body from creating a thermal barrier against the cold.
If you want to hop on the cold plunge trend but don't know where to start, you're in the right place. We don’t just talk about the power of ice baths or cold pools—we put them to the test to find the best cold plunge tubs.
- Best cold plunge tub for tall people: The Plunge ($5,590)
- Best cold plunge tub on a budget: Inergize Cold Plunge Tub ($2,490)
- Best hot & cold plunge: Sun Home Portable Ice Bath with Chiller ($4,999)
- Best cold plunge tub with chiller: Polar Monkeys Brainpod 2.0 ($8,790)
Over the past two years, I’ve had a cold plunge in my backyard, and I’ve worked with my team to test, evaluate, and continually assess other cold plunge tubs on the market. We’re committed to bringing you up-to-date, hands-on insights to help you make the best decision.
Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end premium tub, we’ve researched and reviewed models at every price point to ensure our recommendations are always the most reliable.
Keep reading to uncover our top picks of the best cold plunge tubs, with detailed feedback from my team of testers.
Why you should trust us
Our top picks
Our top picks
- The Plunge ($5,990): An acrylic and fiberglass tub from a trusted brand with sizes for taller folks.
- Ingergize Cold Plunge Tub ($2,490): An inflatable tub with an external chiller that's just as powerful as the Plunge—and great for renters.
- Polar Monkeys Braindpod 2.0 ($8,790): A filtered cold plunge tub with built-in sanitation that drops down to 37°F.
- Sun Home Portable Ice Bath with Chiller ($4,999): Your best value for a cold plunge and hot tub combo with an ultra-powerful 1HP chiller.
Comparing our top picks
|Model
|Price
|Size
|Coldest temperature
|Location
|Set-Up
|Polar Monkeys Brainpod 2.0
|$5980
|67" L x 31.5" H x 23.5" D
|37°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|0.8 HP or 1 HP Chiller
|The Plunge
|$5990
|67" L x 24" H x 42" D
|39°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|0.8 HP or 1 HP Chiller
|Inergize Cold Plunge Tub
|$3990
|51" L x 27.5" H x 30" D
|37°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|0.8 HP Chiller
|Sun Home Saunas Portable Cold Plunge
|$4499
|76.8" L x 27.6" W x 25.2" H
|37°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|1HP Smart Chiller
The best cold plunge tubs we've tested
- Image by Ciara Ciez / mbg creative
- Image by Ciara Ciez / mbg creative
- Image by Ciara Ciez / mbg creative
Brainpod 2.0 by Polar Monkeys
- Coldest Temperature
- 37°F
- Dimensions
- 67"L x 31.5" W x 23.5" H
- Financing
- From $207/month
- Shipping
- Free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Durable acrylic tub only weighs 100 pounds when empty
No special electricity requirements for set-up
Chiller can be app-controlled and drops to 37 degrees Fahrenheit
Tester found powerful chiller cools entire tub within 25 minutes
Cons
Not suitable for those taller than 6'2"
Sponsored placement:
Mindbodygreen's paid marketing media manager Ciara Ciez spent two months testing out the Polar Monkeys Brainpod 2.0 before declaring it the best thing she's done for her health. Available in four colors, the acrylic tub offers ample space to spread while keeping your heart under water.
What Ciez says about testing the Polar Monkeys Cold Plunge Tub:
"Polar Monkeys Cold Plunge Tub has been a lifesaver for fighting of inflammation. I use to put a heating pad on my knees every night, but now I just plunge every day for 3 minutes. I'm so impressed by how quickly the chiller works to cool the water down to 50 degrees Fahrenheit—and I love how spacious the tub feels.
We opt to turn the pool off between uses and found the tub's insulated walls and included cover helped keep the water cool despite the hot Nashville sun. While the tub doesn't really fit those over 6'2", I'm 5'2" and had ample room to sprawl while keeping my chest fully submerged.
The tub is also lighter than I expected when empty (100 pounds), which made set-up a breeze with two sets of hands."
Recommended water maintenance:
- Treat water weekly & replace every 6 months
- Skip sanitation and change water every 2 weeks
- Image by Andreas von Scheele / mbg creative
The Plunge by Plunge
- Coldest temperature
- 39°F
- Dimensions
- 67" L x 24" H x 42" D or 73" L x 27" H x 47" D
- Financing
- From $129/month
- Shipping
- Free in continental U.S.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Circular filtration & Ozone sanitizer
XL sizes & heating element available
6 months of use before water replacement
Cons
Some accessories feel less luxurious for price point
Lack of personalization on design
Large product footprint & complicated setup process
Our team had the chance to test out three Plunge models: the Plunge Air ($4,490), the original Plunge ($4,490), and the Plunge Pop-Up ($150). Among the three we tested, we found the Air to be the brand's most comfortable tub (due to the softer material and slanted edge).
What mindbodygreen's head of video, Andreas Von Scheele, says about testing the Plunge:
“Plunge offers the best value at the price point. The tubs have a very sleek modern design, and they're made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use them inside or outside.
My Plunge tub was very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you’re using the Plunge outside in below freezing temperatures so the water doesn’t freeze.
I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out. I just wish some of the accessories felt as high-end as the rest of the tub.”
Read our full review of the Plunge Tub.
Recommended water maintenance:
- Treat water weekly & replace every 6 months
- Clean chiller screens monthly (or as needed)
- Changer water filter monthly (or as needed)
- Deep clean plumbing (immersion heater needed for those with cold only versions)
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Hot + Cold Plunge Tub by Inergize Health
- Coldest Temperature
- 37°F
- Dimensions
- 12" H x 30" D x 51" W
- Financing
- From $173/ month
- Shipping
- Free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Chiller as powerful as the Plunge's (with heating included)
Inflatable takes less than 5 minutes to set up + fits into included duffle
Simple set-up barely needs minimal instructions
Brand provides video instructions for maintenance
Cons
Chiller is too heavy to move around to truly maximize on portability
Plastic tub stains easily with flower pollen and outdoor residue
High tub lid is harder for shorter folks to step into
Heating component takes a long time (increasing from 42 to 47 degrees took almost three hours)
Inergize's ultra portable design packs down into a duffel that's similar in size to about a 105L hiking pack, and I think this portability makes it one of the best options on the market. This is the tub I've had set up in my backyard for the past year.
I've plunged in high-end wellness spaces, yet I was impressed by Inergize's more affordable design. It's surprisingly sturdy, and you can easily hop in and out without fears about the inflatable sides capsizing.
Unlike the tub, the 0.8HP chiller isn't very portable at 65 pounds—but it's powerful enough to cools water down to 37 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 5 hours aka 309 gallons per hour flow rate.
Plus, there's a heating component to warm water to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. The warming was a lot slower than the cooling option, but still an appreciated perk.
Keep in mind: While reviews show those up to 250 pounds and 6-foot-4-inches tall can fit, I'm only 5'4" and my egs hit the edges when fully extended. Taller folks should expect to sit with their knees bent, but you will still be fully submerged.
Every Inergize tub ships free and comes with quick connect hoses, a hand debris net, a micron filter, and two covers (a fabric and inflatable one). When deflated, the tub only weighs 25 pounds.
Read my full review of the Inergize tub.
Recommended water maintenance:
- Sanitize water weekly & replace water every six months
- Replace water filter every 6 months
- Brand offers 4-month maintenance kit for $119
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
Portable Ice Bath with Chiller by Sun Home
- Coldest temp
- 37.5°F
- Dimensions
- 76.8" L x 27.6" W x 25.2" H
- Financing
- From $153/month
- Shipping
- Free in continental U.S.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Chiller also heats up to 104°F for no additional cost
Mobile-app enabled chiller
Built-in sanitation system with water filtration and ozone
Lower tub edges are good for short folks (while long length suits taller folks)
Cons
Didn’t come with an instruction manual
One of the most durable inflatable cold plunge tubs we've tested, this XL bath is made with a military grade drop stitch technology and fits up to two people. Each tub also comes with a 1HP smart-chiller, which is the same power as the Plunge's Pro Chiller and almost double the speed of other tubs (like Renu).
Along with a built-in circulation pump to keep water moving (and your thermal barrier down), the chiller also has a 20 micron filter for debris and a built-in ozone sanitation system.
What our updates editor, India Edwards, says about testing the Sun Home Saunas Ice Bath:
"Where most brands will charge you up to $1,000 to add a heating component, Sun Home Saunas portable unit has an external chiller that also heats water up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
While the tub and chiller were packaged very well, it's worth noting that there's no in-home delivery or setup option. My partner helped me drag both boxes through the house—but they were extremely heavy. I set the tub up on the back porch, where it's stood the test of time.
When first starting the chiller, it took about 8 hours to get the water to my desired temperature (55 degrees Fahrenheit) in Texas during the wintertime. But after that initial set-up, the chiller doesn’t take nearly as long."
Pro tip: The Sun Home Portable Ice Bath is the longest option on our list at 76.8 inches long. Per the brand, it's long enough to fit those up to 6’8” fully submerged. Our tester is 5’7” and her partner is 5’11”, which means they both easily had enough space in the pool.
Recommended water maintenance:
- Brand recommends changing water once per month
- Wash micron filter once per month
Why you should invest in a cold plunge tub
Cold Plunge vs Ice Bath
You might think ice baths and cold plunge tubs are the same—but there are small nuances that make each different. An ice bath is exactly as it sounds; a bath of ice water. Cold plunge pools use an external chiller to cool water down to 37.5 °F, no ice necessary.
The benefit of the latter is that you can often determine the exact temperature of the water, which should be less than 10°C," per cold therapy expert Mark Harper, M.D., Ph.D. (Note: 10°C is 50°F.)
Why are cold plunge tubs better than ice baths?
I recommend cold plunge pools over ice baths. When water is pushed in and out of an external chiller, like with a cold plunge tub, it creates a natural circulation of water.
When water is in motion, your body can't effectively warm it up and create a thermal barrier. Thus, your cold plunge is more effective.
What cold plunge tubs do biohackers & athletes recommend?
- Joe Rogan: The Morozko Forge Ice Bath
- Michael Phelps (founder): Chilly Goat
How we tested the best cold plunge tubs
Our team at mindbodygreen has been researching and testing cold plunge tubs since 2022 (!) With a dedicated focus on wellness and recovery, a handful of our team members each tested one of the top cold plunge tubs on the market for several weeks. We evaluated every model based on the following key criteria to ensure we recommend only the best options for your needs.
The setup process
We began by assessing how easy each tub was to set up straight out of the box. This included assessing the assembly process, the clarity of the instructions (or, if the shipment included instructions at all!), and whether any additional tools or assistance were required. Some tubs came fully assembled and ready to use, while others demanded more effort, which could be a factor for those less handy or pressed for time.
Usability
Cold plunging should be a seamless experience, so we prioritized user-friendly models. This included testing the controls, assessing how straightforward it was to fill and drain the tub, and noting any troubleshooting issues during setup and use. Cold plunge tubs that were simple to operate without the hassle ranked higher in our evaluations.
Temperature regulation
Reliable temperature control is crucial for an effective cold plunge experience (trust us, we know), so we paid close attention to how well each tub maintained its temperature over time. We tested the range of cold settings and observed any fluctuations or abnormalities that could impact its efficacy. Consistency in temperature regulation was a standout feature in our top picks.
Functions
Many cold plunge tubs offer additional features beyond the basics, and we evaluated these extras quite closely. Built-in filtration systems, Wi-Fi controls, timers, and customizable settings were among the key functions we tested. Tubs with innovative or user-friendly features that enhanced our plunging experience stood out as top options.
Design
We chose cold plunge tubs that not only performed well but would fit seamlessly into our home and outdoor spaces. We assessed the overall design of each model, from its size and portability to its aesthetic appeal. Tubs that were compact yet spacious enough for comfortable use earned extra points, as did those with a sleek or modern look that complemented different environments.
Cleaning
Maintenance is a critical part of owning a cold plunge tub, so we tested how easy each model was to clean and maintain over time. This included the ease of the draining process, how accessible the filtration system was, and whether the materials resisted buildup over time. Tubs that were low-maintenance and easy to keep in pristine condition were clear winners in this category.
Benefits of a cold plunge tub
If you're skeptical about subjecting your body to freezing temperatures in the name of wellness, know there's actually some compelling evidence in its favor.
"In simple terms, regular use will reduce inflammation and the body's reaction to stress. Putting your face—it doesn't even have to be the whole head—in will have an almost immediate effect," explains Harper.
Here's why you might want to add a cold plunge pool to your routine:
- Promotes stress resilience
- Repair cellular damage & DNA
- Reduce inflammation
- Slow aging
Take a deeper dive into each benefit
Take a deeper dive into each benefit
Promotes stress resilience
On the topic of stress, intentional cold exposure (as in a plunge pool) is a form of hormetic stressor. In layman's terms, this is the good kind of stress that actually helps your body to adapt and stay fit and healthy.
When you spend a short burst of time each day with an acute stressor like cold water, your body is taken out of homeostasis and your cells are activated to promote stress resilience, repair cellular damage (through processes like autophagy), repair DNA, reduce inflammation, and more.
In fact, some experts believe that missing out on hormetic stressors can actually hold you back. "Biologically, the lack of acute stressors prevents the intermittent episodes of cellular 'housecleaning' activities that slow aging," Elissa Epel, Ph.D., director of the University of California–San Francisco Aging, Metabolism and Emotion Center wrote in a 2020 research review.
Supports metabolism
Additionally, shocking your body with a switch between hot and cold extremes can also improve your health, as longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., explains on the mbg podcast. "Sauna protects you against heart disease if you do it regularly, and cold plunges are increasingly thought to be helpful. What [they do] is activate the production of brown fat, which exists mostly in your back. Brown fat puts out signals that increase your metabolism," he explains.
Improve mental strength
As for the mental benefits, Jono James, cold-water immersion expert and CEO of Odin Ice Baths shared that voluntarily placing yourself in uncomfortably cold temperatures can help build fortitude.
"You're purposely putting yourself in quite a bit of pain because the ice bath is not a pleasant experience, but because you're choosing to do it, it gives you a sense of empowerment. Since it's a choice, it also means you're more resilient to things that are out of your control because you're choosing to put yourself in this uncomfortable position," he shares.
Do cold plunge tubs burn fat?
The are many proven benefits of an ice bath—and a few potential benefits of taking a cold plunge that still need to be explored further. Weight loss falls into the latter category.
A study published in Scientific Reports found stem cells subjected to cold temperatures formed brown fat that can increase calorie burn1.
Research on mice shows similar results of brown fat activating in cold temperatures2. Data also suggests that ongoing cold exposure can help convert white fat into metabolically healthy beige or brown fat3.
As functional medicine expert, Laura DeCesaris previously told mindbodygreen, "More data needs to be seen as to possible long-term metabolic impacts of cold immersion over time."
She says sporadic sessions are unlikely to improve results—and it's important to remember that an increased metabolism won't lead to weight loss if appetite and calorie consumption also increases.
Summary
Who shouldn't take a cold plunge or ice baths?
Experts previously told mindbodygreen that people with high blood pressure should skip cryotherapy.
Cold water causes your blood vessels to constrict, which increases heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate.
Typically the body can compensate for this constriction, per longevity expert Seema Bonney, M.D., but it may be harder for those with high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease.
Summary
FAQ
Is there any risk associated with cold plunge tubs?
Of course you should be aware that cold temperatures can be jarring to the body, but on the whole if you’re listening to your body and being smart about how long you’re staying in the tub, experts say it should not pose a risk to your health.
“It’s important to get the body used to the temperature (a minute or two) before putting your face in," suggests Harper. "And there is nothing to be gained and all to be lost by staying in so long as to become hypothermic. This is dependent on temperature: under 10°C, three minutes is sufficient. But even at 20°C, no more than 10 minutes is necessary."
Who could benefit from a cold plunge tub?
Even if you're not an intense athlete, anyone could benefit from the use of a cold plunge tub. That said, they are a great means of physical recovery after working out. "The reduction in inflammation and the attenuation of the stress response are universally positive," says Harper.
Who should not do cold plunge?
As with all new health practices, it’s recommended to check in with your doctor before adding a cold plunge to your routine, especially if you have an existing medical condition.
Is a cold plunge worth it?
Adding a cold plunge to your routine has many physical and mental health benefits. Cold plunging can promote stress resilience, repair cellular damage (through processes like autophagy), repair DNA, reduce inflammation, and more. As our expert explained, you don’t have to dive right in. Start slow and as you begin to acclimate to the practice and experience the benefits, you’ll see that cold plunges are worth it.
What's the easiest cold plunge tub to take care of?
A cold plunge tub with a built-in sanitation will be the easiest to take care of. The Plunge, Renu Therapy Cold Stoic, and Odin Ice Bath all come with built-in water filters and ozone sanitation systems. These system replace chemicals with powerful oxidizers that break down unwanted contaminants, like mold and bacteria, to keep your water fresh between plunges.
Are ice baths good for you?
Sure, putting your body through stress may sound counterintuitive—but this is actually a good kind of stress. Whether you're investing in a cold plunge tub for your home, or you're making your own ice bath, you're not going to solve every health problem you've ever had. That said, when performed regularly and correctly, the practice has a slew of health benefits, explained in-depth below. If you're not sure if ice baths are a good idea for you, check with your doctor before adding the practice to your routine.
The takeaway
For metabolic, energy, and mental health benefits, regularly soaking in a cold plunge tub can be an excellent way to invigorate the system and support overall well-being. If you're in the market to invest in your health, my top tested picks are the Polar Monkeys Brainpod 2.0 for a stationary pick or Inergize Health for a portable design.
Want other ways to invest in your health? Explore the benefits of hot and cold therapy, and check out or picks for the best infrared saunas and infrared sauna blankets.
3 Sources
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-23267-9?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=commission_junction&utm_campaign=CONR_PF018_ECOM_GL_PHSS_ALWYS_PRODUCT&utm_content=textlink&utm_term=PID100024933&CJEVENT=1cffb51303c311ed825505830a82b820
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3895006/
- https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(21)00266-4?