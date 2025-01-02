We Spent Over A Year Testing The Best Cold Plunge Tubs: Our 5 Top Picks

Promotes stress resilience

On the topic of stress, intentional cold exposure (as in a plunge pool) is a form of hormetic stressor. In layman's terms, this is the good kind of stress that actually helps your body to adapt and stay fit and healthy.

When you spend a short burst of time each day with an acute stressor like cold water, your body is taken out of homeostasis and your cells are activated to promote stress resilience, repair cellular damage (through processes like autophagy), repair DNA, reduce inflammation, and more.

In fact, some experts believe that missing out on hormetic stressors can actually hold you back. "Biologically, the lack of acute stressors prevents the intermittent episodes of cellular 'housecleaning' activities that slow aging," Elissa Epel, Ph.D., director of the University of California–San Francisco Aging, Metabolism and Emotion Center wrote in a 2020 research review.

Supports metabolism

Additionally, shocking your body with a switch between hot and cold extremes can also improve your health, as longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., explains on the mbg podcast. "Sauna protects you against heart disease if you do it regularly, and cold plunges are increasingly thought to be helpful. What [they do] is activate the production of brown fat, which exists mostly in your back. Brown fat puts out signals that increase your metabolism," he explains.

Improve mental strength

As for the mental benefits, Jono James, cold-water immersion expert and CEO of Odin Ice Baths shared that voluntarily placing yourself in uncomfortably cold temperatures can help build fortitude.

"You're purposely putting yourself in quite a bit of pain because the ice bath is not a pleasant experience, but because you're choosing to do it, it gives you a sense of empowerment. Since it's a choice, it also means you're more resilient to things that are out of your control because you're choosing to put yourself in this uncomfortable position," he shares.